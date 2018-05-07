Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Senior Executive

Mr. Bitterman joins Cumberland with a distinguished career in acute care sales management spanning over 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry. He brings industry experience and a successful track record in leading hospital sales teams and building hospital brands.

Highlights include his role in building a national hospital sales organization for Daiichi Sankyo where he led an organization that grew to 170 representatives and 19 district managers. Working with co-promotion partner Eli Lilly, he helped build their Effient® product to over $500 million in annual gross revenues.

Prior to his 8 years at Daiichi, Bitterman was Regional Sales Director at Sanofi Aventis, where responsibilities included sales training, account management training, and sales management. During his tenure, his region significantly contributed to the institutional sales of both the Plavix® and Lovenix® brands.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Chris to our hospital division," said A.J. Kazimi, Cumberland's Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a wealth of experience and skills that will enhance our support for hospitals and healthcare systems across the country."

Prior to joining Cumberland, Bitterman was appointed by Lupin Pharmaceuticals as National Sales Director to build their hospital specialty sales division. He earned his bachelor's and master's degree in business administration from Central Michigan University.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the delivery of high-quality prescription brands to improve patient care. The Company develops, acquires, and commercializes brands for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology market segments.

The Company's portfolio of FDA approved brands includes:

Acetadote ® ( acetylcysteine ) Injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning;

( ) Injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor ® ( ibuprofen ) Injection, for the treatment of pain and fever;

( ) Injection, for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose ® ( lactulose ) for Oral Solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation;

( ) for Oral Solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox ® -Pak , ( omeprazole, clarithromycin, amoxicillin ) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori ( H. pylori ) infection and related duodenal ulcer disease;

, ( ) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori ( ) infection and related duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol ® ( conivaptan ) Injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia;

( ) Injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Ethyol ® (amifostine) Injection, for the reduction of xerostomia (dry mouth) in patients undergoing post-operative radiation treatment for head and neck cancer and the renal toxicity associated with the administration of cisplatin in patients with advanced ovarian cancer;

Injection, for the reduction of xerostomia (dry mouth) in patients undergoing post-operative radiation treatment for head and neck cancer and the renal toxicity associated with the administration of cisplatin in patients with advanced ovarian cancer; Totect® (dexrazoxane hydrochloride) Injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy in case of extravasation (drug leakage from the bloodstream into the tissues).

Cumberland's pipeline of product candidates includes:

Hepatoren ® ( ifetroban ) Injection, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of critically ill patients suffering from liver and kidney failure associated with hepatorenal syndrome ("HRS");

( ) Injection, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of critically ill patients suffering from liver and kidney failure associated with hepatorenal syndrome ("HRS"); Boxaban ® (ifetroban) Oral Capsules, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of asthma patients with aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease ("AERD");

Oral Capsules, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of asthma patients with aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease ("AERD"); Vasculan ® (ifetroban) Oral Capsules, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of patients with the systemic sclerosis (SSc) form of autoimmune disease;

Oral Capsules, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of patients with the systemic sclerosis (SSc) form of autoimmune disease; Portaban ® (ifetroban) Injection and Oral Capsules, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of patients with portal hypertension associated with liver disease;

Injection and Oral Capsules, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of patients with portal hypertension associated with liver disease; RediTrex™ (methotrexate) Injection, an approval submission candidate for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis.

For more information on Cumberland's approved products, including full prescribing instructions, please visit the individual product websites, links to which can be found on the Company's website www.cumberlandpharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact: Erin Smith

Jeff Bradford Corporate Relations

the Bradford Group (615) 255-0068

(615) 515-4880

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumberland-pharmaceuticals-appoints-new-senior-executive-300643812.html

SOURCE Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Related Links

http://www.cumberlandpharma.com

