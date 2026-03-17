Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Launches New Sancuso® Website Featuring Educational Resources for Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting

Sancuso – the Difference Between Life and Living

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CPIX), a specialty pharmaceutical company today announced the launch of its new Sancuso® (granisetron transdermal system) website. The website is designed to provide health care professionals and patients with enhanced access to educational resources, clinical information and expert insights related to the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). The website also features the brand's key message: "Sancuso – the Difference between Life and Living."

Sancuso is the first and only prescription granisetron transdermal patch approved for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, delivering continuous medication through the skin for up to five days. The patch provides an alternative to oral antiemetic therapy and may help support patients who experience difficulty taking or retaining oral medications during chemotherapy treatment.

Key features of the new Sancuso website include:

Comprehensive Product Information:

Detailed overview of Sancuso, including clinical data, prescribing information and guidance on appropriate patient use for CINV prevention during chemotherapy.

Detailed overview of Sancuso, including clinical data, prescribing information and guidance on appropriate patient use for CINV prevention during chemotherapy. Healthcare Provider Resources:

Educational tools designed to support oncologists and oncology care teams in managing CINV.

Educational tools designed to support oncologists and oncology care teams in managing CINV. Physician Insights Resource Center:

A dedicated section featuring expert perspectives and clinical insights from Dr. Ehsan, MD, PhD, providing practical guidance on CINV management and antiemetic therapy in oncology patients.

A dedicated section featuring expert perspectives and clinical insights from Dr. Ehsan, MD, PhD, providing practical guidance on CINV management and antiemetic therapy in oncology patients. Patient Education:

Information to help patients better understand nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and the available treatment options.

Information to help patients better understand nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and the available treatment options. Enhanced Website Experience:

Simplified navigation and mobile-optimized design to ensure users can quickly find relevant information about CINV prevention and oncology supportive care.

Healthcare professionals and patients can explore the updated SANCUSO website and educational resources at www.sancuso.com, which also provides full prescribing and safety information.

About Sancuso ® ( granisetron) Transdermal System

Sancuso is the only skin patch approved by the FDA for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) in patients receiving moderately and/or highly emetogenic chemotherapy. When applied 24 to 48 hours before receiving chemotherapy, the Sancuso patch slowly and continuously releases the medicine contained in the adhesive through clean and intact skin areas into the patient's bloodstream. It can prevent CINV for chemotherapy regimens of up to five consecutive days. For full prescribing and safety information, visit www.sancuso.com.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is the largest biopharmaceutical company founded and headquartered in Tennessee and is focused on providing unique products that improve the quality of patient care. The company develops, acquires, and commercializes products for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology and oncology market segments. The company's portfolio of FDA-approved brands includes:

Acetadote ® (acetylcysteine) injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning;

(acetylcysteine) injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor ® (ibuprofen) injection, for the treatment of pain and fever;

(ibuprofen) injection, for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose ® (lactulose) oral, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of constipation;

(lactulose) oral, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of constipation; Sancuso ® (granisetron) transdermal, for the prevention of nausea and vomiting in patients receiving certain types of chemotherapy treatment;

(granisetron) transdermal, for the prevention of nausea and vomiting in patients receiving certain types of chemotherapy treatment; Vaprisol ® (conivaptan) injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia;

(conivaptan) injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Vibativ ® (telavancin) injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections, and

(telavancin) injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections, and Talicia®(omeprazole magnesium, amoxicillin and rifabutin) oral capsule, for the treatment of H. pylori infection.

The company also has a series of Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating its ifetroban product candidate in patients with cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Systemic Sclerosis and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and reflect Cumberland's current views on future events based on what it believes are reasonable assumptions. No assurance can be given that these events will occur. As with any business, all phases of Cumberland's operations are subject to factors outside of its control, and any one or combination of these factors could materially affect Cumberland's results of operations. These factors include market conditions, competition, an inability of manufacturers to produce Cumberland's products on a timely basis or failure of manufacturers to comply with regulations applicable to pharmaceutical manufacturers, maintaining an effective sales and marketing infrastructure, natural disasters, public health epidemics, and other events beyond our control, as more fully discussed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. There can be no assurance that results anticipated by the Company will be realized or that they will have the expected effects. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these statements to reflect events after the date hereof.

SOURCE Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.