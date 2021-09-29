Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Launches RediTrex® Product Line For Active Rheumatoid, Juvenile Idiopathic And Severe Psoriatic Arthritis

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the national launch of its RediTrex® (methotrexate) line of pre-filled syringes designed for the safe and simple treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis.

An FDA-approved injectable methotrexate (MTX), RediTrex is designed for easy handling and dosing accuracy, resulting in increased efficacy, greater continuation rates among patients and less discomfort. RediTrex treats patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis who have difficulty tolerating or responding to orally delivered MTX. It is also approved for symptomatic control of severe, recalcitrant, disabling psoriasis in adults who are not adequately responsive to other forms of therapy.

"RediTrex is available in eight dosages and is designed for subcutaneous injection," said A.J. Kazimi, CEO of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. "The pre-filled syringes assure accurate and safe dosing and have an automatic retractable, extra-thin 29-gauge needle to reduce pain and the risk of needle sticks. They also have a large grip and concave plunger that allows patients with limited dexterity to self-administer the injection at a controlled speed. RediTrex provides these benefits while being less expensive than autoinjectors."

With more than 54 million Americans living with some form of arthritis, the disease is among the most common causes of work disability in the U.S., according to the CDC. The oral form of MTX is typically the first line of treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. As the disease progresses, the dose must be increased to stay effective, often causing intolerable gastrointestinal side effects. Injectable MTX, like RediTrex, has been proven to be more effective than oral MTX, with fewer gastrointestinal side effects. Because of the increased efficacy and tolerability, injectable MTX can delay the need to move to costly biologics, lowering overall patient treatment costs . Once disease progression requires the use of biologics, continuing the treatment of injectable MTX along with the biologic has been shown to increase overall efficacy.

Other injectable MTX options available may not optimally meet the needs of an arthritis patient. Patients are offered either a vial and syringe for self-injection, or the use of an expensive autoinjector. The vial and syringe method can be difficult for a patient to handle due to limited dexterity in their hands. Additionally, obtaining the exact dose needed while preventing skin exposure to the caustic MTX can be quite challenging for patients. The autoinjectors provide a better alternative to the vial and syringe, but they remove injection control from the patient and can be painful to administer. They are also the most expensive MTX delivery.

For more information about RediTrex, including full prescribing and safety data, visit www.reditrex.com .

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals :

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the delivery of branded prescription products to improve patient care. The Company develops, acquires and commercializes brands for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology and rheumatoid arthritis markets.

The Company's portfolio of FDA-approved brands includes:

Acetadote ® (acetylcysteine) Injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning;

Injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor ® (ibuprofen) Injection, for the treatment of pain and fever;

Injection, for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose ® (lactulose) for Oral Solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of constipation;

for Oral Solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox ® -Pak , (omeprazole, clarithromycin, amoxicillin) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection and related duodenal ulcer disease;

, for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and related duodenal ulcer disease; RediTrex ® (methotrexate) Injection, for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis;

Injection, for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis; Vaprisol ® (conivaptan) Injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and

Injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ® (telavancin) Injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

The Company also has Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating its product candidates in patients with cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy as well as patients with Systemic Sclerosis and Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease.

For more information on Cumberland's approved products, including full prescribing information, please visit links to the individual product websites, which can be found on the Company's website at www.cumberlandpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and reflect Cumberland's current views on future events based on what it believes are reasonable assumptions. No assurance can be given that these events will occur. As with any business, all phases of Cumberland's operations are subject to factors outside of its control, and any one or combination of these factors could materially affect Cumberland's results of operations. These factors include market conditions, competition, an inability of manufacturers to produce Cumberland's products on a timely basis or failure of manufacturers to comply with regulations applicable to pharmaceutical manufacturers, maintaining an effective sales and marketing infrastructure, natural disasters, public health epidemics, and other events beyond our control, as more fully discussed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. There can be no assurance that results anticipated by the Company will be realized or that they will have the expected effects. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these statements to reflect events after the date hereof.

