Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth Second Quarter 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced significantly improved financial results and a favorable overall company performance for the second quarter of 2023.

$10.9 million in revenue during the second quarter, an increase of 6% over the prior year period, and an increase of 18% sequentially from the first quarter of this year.

in revenue during the second quarter, an increase of 6% over the prior year period, and an increase of 18% sequentially from the first quarter of this year. Positive earnings for the second consecutive quarter, with $1.1 million in net income for the first half of the year.

in net income for the first half of the year. Adjusted earnings for the first half of 2023 of $4.0 million , or $0.27 a share, which is up significantly from the same period last year.

, or a share, which is up significantly from the same period last year. $89.4 million in total assets, $52.5 million in total liabilities, and $36.8 million of shareholders' equity at the end of June 2023 .

Cumberland will report its full second quarter 2023 financial results and provide a company update via a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

"We have had an overall successful first half of the year, with several key developments, including FDA approval for the use of our Caldolor® product for treating infants," said Cumberland's CEO, A.J. Kazimi. "We look forward to building on this success throughout the remainder of the year, as we continue to provide innovative products to improve patients' lives."

Caldolor for Treating Infants & Supporting Study Publication

In May 2023, Cumberland announced that the FDA approved expanded labeling for its Caldolor product, an intravenously delivered formulation of ibuprofen, to now include use in infants. The non-narcotic agent may now be administered for the treatment of pain and fever in patients 3 to 6 months of age. With this newly approved labeling, Caldolor is the only non-opioid product approved to treat pain in infants that is delivered through injection.

In June 2023, the Company shared the positive results from a clinical study investigating the safety and pharmacokinetics of Caldolor in newborn infants. The clinical study evaluated the safety and drug exposure profile of Caldolor in 24 hospitalized infants between the ages of 1 and 6 months who required treatment for pain or fever. The results of the study support the growing body of evidence that demonstrates Caldolor is a safe therapeutic option available to practitioners for the treatment of fever and pain in infants and children.

Clinical Development Programs

Cumberland has been evaluating its ifetroban product candidate, a selective thromboxane-prostanoid receptor antagonist, in a series of clinical studies. It has been dosed in nearly 1,400 subjects and has been found to be safe and well tolerated in healthy volunteers and various patient populations.

Patient enrollment is well underway in two of the company's sponsored Phase II clinical programs to evaluate ifetroban in Systemic Sclerosis, or scleroderma, a debilitating autoimmune disorder characterized by diffuse fibrosis of the skin and internal organs; and the cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD"), a rare and fatal genetic neuromuscular disease that results in deterioration of the skeletal, heart and lung muscles.

In June 2023, Cumberland presented results from an interim analysis for the FIGHT DMDTM trial at the 29th annual Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Conference in Dallas. The interim analysis was conducted on data from 25 patients with DMD who completed six of the 12 total months of treatment and assessments. Both doses of ifetroban were reported well tolerated in DMD participants ages 7 years of age or older. The FDA Orphan Product Division previously awarded Cumberland $1.0 million in funding under its Orphan Products Grants Program to support this trial. This was the first DMD trial awarded such funding.

In May 2023, Cumberland announced that the FDA had cleared the Investigational New Drug Application for a Phase II study in patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis ("IPF"), the most common form of progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease. As a result, the company will launch its FIGHTING FIBROSIS trial designed to enroll 128 patients in over 20 medical centers of excellence across the U.S. This Phase II clinical trial will study the safety, tolerability and efficacy of oral ifetroban in patients with IPF. Recent studies have shown ifetroban can both prevent and enhance resolution of lung fibrosis in multiple preclinical models.

Cumberland has also completed Phase II clinical programs with ifetroban in patients with Hepatorenal Syndrome, Portal Hypertension and Aspirin Exasperated Respiratory Disease. Additional preclinical and pilot clinical studies of ifetroban are underway, including several investigator-initiated trials.

The company plans to complete each of its company-sponsored studies, analyze their final data and announce top-line results before deciding on the best development path for the registration of ifetroban.

FDA Fee Waivers

During the second quarter of 2023, the FDA informed Cumberland that it had granted two barrier-to-innovation waivers that would result in refunds totaling approximately $2.8 million that the company previously paid for prescription drug program fees.

The FDA granted each waiver after concluding that Cumberland met the statutory criteria based on the innovation associated with its ifetroban clinical development programs, as the funds could be better used to advance those studies, which are designed to address a series of unmet medical needs. Cumberland received both refunds in June 2023.

Sancuso® Acquisition and Approval of New Manufacturing Plant

In early 2022, Cumberland announced its acquisition of the U.S. rights to oncology-supportive drug Sancuso from the U.S. subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin, Inc., a Japan-based specialty pharmaceutical company. Sancuso is the first and only FDA-approved prescription patch for the prevention of nausea and vomiting in patients receiving certain types of chemotherapy treatment. The active drug in Sancuso, granisetron, slowly dissolves in the thin layer of adhesive that sticks to the patient's skin and is released into their bloodstream over several days, working continuously to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting ("CINV"). It is applied 24 to 48 hours before receiving chemotherapy and can prevent CINV for up to five consecutive days. Alternative oral treatments must be taken several times (day and night) to deliver the same therapeutic doses.

Cumberland assumed commercial responsibility for the product in the U.S. – including its marketing, promotion, distribution, manufacturing and medical support activities – early last year and largely completed the transition of Sancuso to Cumberland throughout the remainder of the year. In late 2022, the FDA approved moving the product's manufacture to a new facility, which will be source of future product supplies. In June 2023, Cumberland launched an expanded oncology sales division to feature the product, which continues to be a significant contributor to Cumberland's business.

Nordic Pharma RediTrex® Agreement Restructured

In 2022, Cumberland restructured its agreement with Nordic Pharma, who previously provided Cumberland with the license for the U.S. rights associated with the RediTrex product line. Nordic has assumed responsibility for the product in the U.S. as of July 1, 2023.

FINANCIAL RESULTS :

Net Revenue: For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net revenues were $10.9 million. Net revenue by product for the second quarter of 2023, included $4.1 million for Kristalose®, $2.1 million for Vibativ®, $1.9 million for Sancuso® and $1.2 million for Caldolor®.

Year-to-date 2023 net revenues were $20.1 million. Year-to-date net revenues by product were $8.4 million for Kristalose, $4.0 million for Vibativ, $3.8 million for Sancuso and $2.2 million for Caldolor.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses were $10.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $21.6 million for the first half of the year.

Net Income: The Net Income for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.9 million, or $0.06 a share, and $1.1 million year to date, or $0.07 a share.

Adjusted earnings: Adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2023 were $2.3 million, or $0.16 a share and $4.0 million year to date, or $0.27 a share. The adjusted earnings calculation does not include the benefit of the $0.2 million of Vibativ cost of goods, which were received with the product acquisition. It also does not include the benefit of the $0.3 million of Sancuso cost of goods, which were received with that product's acquisition.

Balance Sheet: At June 30, 2023, Cumberland had $89.4 million in total assets, including $18.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Total liabilities were $52.5 million, including $13.1 million outstanding on the Company's revolving line of credit. Total shareholders' equity was $36.8 million.

EARNINGS REPORT CALL:

A conference call will be held on August 8 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results. To participate in the call, please register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIeb03c2e461914b7d94f99de2f7535170 .

Registered participants can dial in from their phone using a dial-in and PIN number that will be provided to them. Alternatively, they can choose a "Call Me" option to have the system automatically call them at the start of the conference.

A replay of the call will be available for one year and can be accessed via Cumberland's website or by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rzi8z7sm .

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and reflect Cumberland's current views on future events based on what it believes are reasonable assumptions. No assurance can be given that these events will occur. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the company's intent, belief or expectations, and can be identified by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "look forward" and other comparable terms or the negative thereof. As with any business, all phases of Cumberland's operations are subject to factors outside of its control, and any one or combination of these factors could materially affect Cumberland's operation results. These factors include market conditions, competition, an inability of manufacturers to produce Cumberland's products on a timely basis, failure of manufacturers to comply with regulations applicable to pharmaceutical manufacturers, natural disasters, public health epidemics, maintaining an effective sales and marketing infrastructure, and other events beyond the company's control as more fully discussed in its most recent 10-K as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as the Company's other filings with the SEC from time to time. There can be no assurance that results anticipated by the company will be realized or that they will have the expected effects. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these statements to reflect events after the date hereof.

CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,249,086

$ 19,757,970 Accounts receivable, net 12,218,756

13,163,681 Inventories, net 10,928,406

9,863,581 Prepaid and other current assets 2,277,885

3,084,978 Total current assets 43,674,133

45,870,210 Non-current inventories 6,694,452

7,527,167 Property and equipment, net 384,383

284,039 Intangible assets, net 28,269,781

30,590,678 Goodwill 914,000

914,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,831,502

5,218,403 Other assets 2,607,109

2,520,661 Total assets $ 89,375,360

$ 92,925,158 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 10,912,044

$ 10,819,011 Operating lease current liabilities 320,837

172,910 Other current liabilities 15,726,206

17,587,911 Total current liabilities 26,959,087

28,579,832 Revolving line of credit 13,148,125

16,200,000 Operating lease non-current liabilities 5,477,040

4,586,301 Other long-term liabilities 6,954,206

7,585,019 Total liabilities 52,538,458

56,951,152 Equity:





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock—no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,330,990

and 14,366,316 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively 47,303,429

47,474,973 Accumulated deficit (10,144,457)

(11,208,841) Total shareholders' equity 37,158,972

36,266,132 Noncontrolling interests (322,070)

(292,126) Total equity 36,836,902

35,974,006 Total liabilities and equity $ 89,375,360

$ 92,925,158

CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net revenues $ 10,888,877

$ 10,299,152

$ 20,113,515

$ 21,474,197 Costs and expenses:













Cost of products sold 1,520,774

2,031,884

2,771,038

4,243,769 Selling and marketing 4,672,075

4,556,685

8,949,393

9,171,114 Research and development 1,145,038

1,823,693

2,644,708

3,568,829 General and administrative 2,369,883

2,203,975

4,868,876

4,506,324 Amortization 1,158,248

1,529,453

2,388,319

3,122,698 Total costs and expenses 10,866,018

12,145,690

21,622,334

24,612,734 Operating loss 22,859

(1,846,538)

(1,508,819)

(3,138,537) Interest income 57,061

15,066

107,251

31,107 Other income 981,806

—

2,828,871

— Other income - gain on insurance proceeds —

611,330

—

611,330 Interest expense (192,635)

(137,624)

(378,988)

(257,199) Income (loss) before income taxes 869,091

(1,357,766)

1,048,315

(2,753,299) Income tax expense (6,937)

(6,900)

(13,875)

(13,800) Net income (loss) 862,154

(1,364,666)

1,034,440

(2,767,099) Net (income) loss at subsidiary attributable to noncontrolling interests 10,046

29,046

29,944

46,226 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 872,200

$ (1,335,620)

$ 1,064,384

$ (2,720,873)















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders













- basic $ 0.06

$ (0.09)

$ 0.07

$ (0.19) - diluted $ 0.06

$ (0.09)

$ 0.07

$ (0.19) Weighted-average shares outstanding













- basic 14,393,711

14,688,505

14,376,260

14,689,798 - diluted 14,554,264

14,688,505

14,570,798

14,689,798

CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 1,034,440

$ (2,767,099) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 2,456,590

3,272,085 Share-based compensation 188,034

132,148 Decrease in non-cash contingent consideration (476,606)

(68,334) Decrease (increase) in cash surrender value of life insurance policies over premiums paid (95,997)

598,355 Gain on receivable of life insurance policy proceeds —

(611,330) Noncash interest expense 7,809

4,791 Net changes in assets and liabilities affecting operating activities:





Accounts receivable 944,925

(5,527,690) Inventories (232,110)

2,949,443 Other current assets and other assets (804,400)

1,227,030 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 534,541

4,658,782 Other long-term liabilities 259,926

(1,688,143) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,817,152

2,180,038 Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to property and equipment (179,453)

(164,241) Cash paid for acquisitions —

(13,500,000) Additions to intangibles (91,808)

(50,248) Net cash used in investing activities (271,261)

(13,714,489) Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on line of credit 16,000,000

39,000,000 Repayments on line of credit (19,051,875)

(35,000,000) Cash payment of contingent consideration (1,652,990)

(501,505) Repurchase of common shares (349,910)

(788,295) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,054,775)

2,710,200 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,508,884)

(8,824,251) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 19,757,970

$ 27,040,816 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 18,249,086

$ 18,216,565

CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted Earnings (loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (loss) Per Share (Unaudited)





















Three months ended June 30,

Three months ended June 30,



2023

2023

2022

2022



Earnings

impact

Earnings per

share impact

Earnings

impact

Earnings per

share impact Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 872,200

$ 0.06

$ (1,335,620)

$ (0.09) Less: Net (income) loss at subsidiary attributable to noncontrolling interests

10,046

—

29,046

— Net income (loss)

862,154

0.06

(1,364,666)

(0.09) Adjustments to net income (loss)















Income tax expense (benefit)

6,937

—

6,900

— Depreciation and amortization

1,200,915

0.08

1,618,339

0.11 Share-based compensation (a)

97,878

0.01

(27,753)

— Gain on insurance proceeds (b)

—

—

(611,330)

(0.04) Interest income

(57,061)

—

(15,066)

— Interest expense

192,635

0.01

137,624

0.01 Adjusted Earnings (loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (loss) Per Share(c)(d)

$ 2,303,458

$ 0.16

$ (255,952)

$ (0.01)

















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding:





14,554,264





14,688,505























Six months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2023

2023

2022

2022



Earnings

impact

Earnings per

share impact

Earnings

impact

Earnings per

share impact Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,064,384

$ 0.07

$ (2,720,873)

$ (0.18) Less: Net (income) loss at subsidiary attributable to noncontrolling interests

29,944

—

46,226

— Net income (loss)

1,034,440

0.07

(2,767,099)

(0.19) Adjustments to net income (loss) from continuing operations















Income tax expense (benefit)

13,875

—

13,800

— Depreciation and amortization

2,456,590

0.17

3,272,085

0.22 Share-based compensation (a)

188,034

0.01

132,148

0.01 Gain on insurance proceeds (b)

—

—

(611,330)

(0.04) Interest income

(107,251)

(0.01)

(31,107)

— Interest expense

378,988

0.03

257,199

0.02 Adjusted Earnings (loss) from continuing operations and Adjusted Diluted

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations Per Share (c)(d)

$ 3,964,676

$ 0.27

$ 265,696

$ 0.02

















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding:





14,570,798





14,948,836

The Company provided the above adjusted supplemental financial performance measures, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. These financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The definition of these supplemental measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others.

Because these supplemental financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company's reported results of operations, management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. A reconciliation of the supplemental financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the tables accompanying this release.

Cumberland's management believes these supplemental financial performance measures are important as they are used by management, along with financial measures in accordance with GAAP, to evaluate the Company's operating performance. In addition, Cumberland believes that they will be used by certain investors to measure the Company's operating results. Management believes that presenting these supplemental measures provides useful information about the Company's underlying performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that Cumberland does not believe are indicative of its core business performance or reflect long-term strategic activities. Certain of these items are not settled through cash payments and include: depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation expense and income taxes. Cumberland utilizes its net operating loss carryforwards to pay minimal income taxes. In addition, the use of these financial measures provides greater transparency to investors of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the evaluation of the Company's operating performance.

The Company defines these supplemental financial measures as follows:

Adjusted Earnings (loss): net income (loss) adjusted for the impact of income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation, nonrecurring gains and interest income and interest expense.

(a) Represents the share-based compensation of Cumberland.

(b) Represents the gain in insurance proceeds.

(c) Adjusted Earnings includes a litigation settlement based on two $500,000 milestone payments due to the Company for the license associated with its Vibativ product.

(d) Adjusted Earnings includes a gain on the refund of 2022 and 2023 FDA fees in the amount of $1.0 million for the quarter and $2.9 million for the year.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (loss) Per Share: Adjusted Earnings (loss) divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.

