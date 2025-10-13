CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS' VIBATIV® ADDED TO NATIONAL GROUP PURCHASING AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER, INC.

Premier Membership includes 4,350 U.S. Hospitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CPIX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, has added their potent antibiotic, Vibativ® (telavancin), to a national group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. Effective October 1, 2025 the product addition allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Vibativ® in both the 12-vial carton and the newly introduced 4-vial Starter Pak.

With expanded access, Premier member healthcare providers now have greater flexibility in ordering Vibativ, supporting both inpatient and outpatient settings. The 12-vial carton remains the standard packaging for institutions managing higher patient volumes, while the 4-vial Starter Pak provides a cost-effective option designed to help hospitals and clinicians initiate therapy and manage their inventory more effectively.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 325,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

"We're pleased to expand the availability of Vibativ through Premier's extensive network, giving thousands of hospitals and providers access to the product's standard carton and the new Starter Pak," said A.J. Kazimi, CEO of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. "This product addition underscores our commitment to delivering flexible, cost-effective solutions to support clinicians in treating difficult-to-treat Gram-positive infections."

Vibativ is a once-daily, dual mechanism antibiotic that has proven effective against a broad range of serious Gram-positive bacterial infections. It is indicated for the treatment of hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) caused by susceptible isolates of Staphylococcus aureus (including methicillin-resistant strains) and complicated skin and skin structure infections (cSSSI).

For ordering information, please visit www.vibativ.com/order . For medical questions or educational needs, please contact Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Medical Affairs at [email protected] .

According to a recent report for the World Health Organization, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is an urgent global health and socioeconomic crisis. Further, the global rise in antibiotic resistance poses a significant threat, diminishing the efficacy of many common antibiotics against widespread bacterial infections.

Unlike many recently introduced antibiotics that are quickly losing the battle to fight the bacteria they were designed to kill because those bacteria have become drug-resistant, Vibativ was specifically designed to kill drug-resistant bacteria. The molecule of an existing antibiotic to which bacteria had developed a resistance, vancomycin, was altered by adding a lipophilic (fat-loving) component and a hydrophilic (water-loving) component. The lipophilic addition increases Vibativ's ability to penetrate the cell wall and inhibits the formation of new cell walls (the development of new and/or additional cell walls is the most common way that bacteria become resistant to drugs). The hydrophilic addition increases Vibativ's penetration into tissue and is able to attack infections that are not reachable by other antibiotics.

Studies show that Vibativ is just as potent today against difficult-to-treat and multidrug-resistant bacteria as it was when it was introduced over 10 years ago.

About Vibativ®

Vibativ® (telavancin) injection was discovered in a research program dedicated to finding new antibiotics for serious infections due to Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) and other Gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA and MSSA. Vibativ is a once-daily, injectable lipoglycopeptide antibiotic with in vitro potency, bactericidal activity within six hours and penetration into target infection sites. The drug is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) caused by susceptible isolates of S. aureus when alternative treatments are not suitable.

In addition, Vibativ is approved for the treatment of adult patients with complicated skin and skin structure infections (cSSSI) caused by susceptible isolates of Gram-positive bacteria, including S. aureus, both methicillin-susceptible (MSSA) and methicillin-resistant (MRSA) strains. The product labeling also describes the use of Vibativ in treating patients whose pneumonia or skin infection is complicated by concurrent bacteremia. The product's proven efficacy against difficult-to-treat Gram-positive infections has been demonstrated in several large, multinational registrational studies, which involved one of the largest cohorts of patients with S. aureus infections studied to date.

Importantly, these studies demonstrated significantly higher cure rates for Vibativ as compared to vancomycin in HABP/VABP due to any single Gram-positive pathogen or S. aureus with vancomycin MIC ≥1 µg/mL.

Additionally, there is extensive and well-documented evidence of the drug's in vitro potency and in vivo activity against a broad collection of Gram-positive bacterial pathogens, including those that are considered difficult-to-treat and multidrug-resistant.

For full prescribing information, including important safety information, visit www.vibativ.com .

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is the largest biopharmaceutical company founded and headquartered in Tennessee and is focused on providing unique products that improve the quality of patient care. The company develops, acquires, and commercializes products for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology and oncology market segments. The Company's portfolio of FDA-approved brands includes:

The company also has Phase II clinical studies evaluating its ifetroban product candidate in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, systemic sclerosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

For more information on Cumberland's approved products, including full prescribing information, please visit the individual product websites, which can be found on the company's website: www.cumberlandpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and reflect Cumberland's current views on future events based on what it believes are reasonable assumptions. No assurance can be given that these events will occur. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the company's intent, belief or expectations, and can be identified by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "look forward" and other comparable terms or the negative thereof. As with any business, all phases of Cumberland's operations are subject to factors outside of its control, and any one or combination of these factors could materially affect Cumberland's operation results. These factors include macroeconomic conditions, including rising interest rates and inflation, competition, an inability of manufacturers to produce Cumberland's products on a timely basis, failure of manufacturers to comply with regulations applicable to pharmaceutical manufacturers, natural disasters, public health epidemics, maintaining an effective sales and marketing infrastructure, and other events beyond the company's control as more fully discussed in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as the company's other filings with the SEC from time to time. There can be no assurance that results anticipated by the company will be realized or that they will have the expected effects. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these statements to reflect events after the date hereof.

