CUMMING GROUP LAUNCHES GLOBAL ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES DIVISION TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN HIGH-TECH CONSTRUCTION MARKETS

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumming Group, the largest independent provider of project and cost management advisory services in North America, and a market leader in Europe, has announced the formation of its global Advanced Technologies division, strengthening its ability to support clients delivering high-tech facilities worldwide. The new group brings together leadership from the company's geographical data center and research and manufacturing teams, aligning delivery systems and a deep bench of specialists on a single global platform.

The launch comes at a time of exponential investment in data centers and the reshoring of manufacturing, driven by accelerating demand for AI-related computing power, supply chain resilience, and cutting-edge research environments.

Cumming Group's current assignments include global data center fleets and life science research and manufacturing portfolios, the world's largest semiconductor manufacturing facility, the UK's largest electric vehicle battery factory, and various other highly specialized building types, including the Flight Electronic Integration Facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

"This alignment represents a strategic evolution of how we support clients in rapidly expanding high-tech markets," said Stephen Coulthard, Chief Business Officer at Cumming Group. "The creation of one global platform better aligns us with our clients in our quickest growing sectors, giving them access to internationally recognized experts, and significantly improves our ability to mobilize our team members quickly to support some of the world's most demanding projects."

With more than 600 dedicated specialists, Cumming Group's Advanced Technologies division is one of the largest and most accomplished high-tech consulting teams in the world. The group is led by a team of internationally recognized sector experts including:

Kevin Klein, who previously held senior life sciences leadership roles at McCarthy and Amgen

Paul Logan, who co-founded PCM Consulting, which grew to over 100 team members supporting advanced technology clients, before merging with Cumming Group

Jeff Leeper, who held global leadership roles at Microsoft Data Centers and Intel

Jeff Grillo, who co-founded WWPS, which grew to over 200 team members supporting advanced technology clients, after holding global leadership roles at Intel

Peter Millett, who led ISG's hyperscale business

Collectively, this team has supported large-scale, confidential, and high-value capital programs across North America and Europe for some of the world's most innovative organizations.

"Cumming Group has been delivering complex, fast-moving projects in these sectors for years," said Kevin Klein, Executive Vice President. "Formalizing this Advanced Technologies group amplifies our ability to attract and retain top industry talent, share expertise globally, and help owners bring high-performance facilities online more efficiently."

About Cumming Group:

Cumming Group is an international pure-play project and cost management firm with 70+ offices and more than 3,000 team members. Since opening for business in 1996, Cumming Group has provided efficient and cost-effective solutions to ensure that projects in the commercial, hospitality, retail, entertainment, education, healthcare, complex manufacturing, infrastructure, and high-end residential sectors are executed on time and within budget. Cumming Group provides a solutions-oriented suite of services that specifically addresses its clients' unique challenges, thus enabling them to achieve extraordinary results. For more information, please visit www.cumming-group.com.

SOURCE Cumming Group