CUMMINGS & CUMMINGS LAW REPORTS SURGE IN BUSINESS CONVERSIONS OUT OF NEW YORK AND VIRGINIA FOLLOWING RECENT ELECTIONS

FORT MYERS, Fla. and DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cummings & Cummings Law, a multi-state business and tax law firm led by attorney and CPA Chad D. Cummings, announced today a marked acceleration in the number of small and mid-sized businesses transferring from New York and Virginia to Florida and Texas in the aftermath of recent election outcomes.

"Election cycles have always influenced business migration patterns, but this year's results created a perfect storm," said Cummings. "Between tax policy uncertainty, growing administrative costs, and ideological polarization, entrepreneurs are voting with their feet—and their Articles of Conversion."

The firm's internal data shows a 225% increase in redomestication inquiries in the two weeks following the election, with many business owners citing fears of new surtaxes, regulatory expansion, and potential capital gains reclassification. A disproportionate share of inquiries originate from professional service firms, closely held S corporations, and family investment entities previously domiciled in Manhattan, Northern Virginia, and Fairfax County.

Redomestication—the legal transfer of a business's home jurisdiction from one state to another while preserving its EIN, contracts, and credit history—has become an increasingly attractive tool for owners seeking continuity without dissolution or merger. Florida and Texas offer structural advantages: zero personal income tax, minimal corporate compliance costs, and statutes expressly allowing inbound conversions.

Cummings emphasized that businesses must proceed cautiously. "Every conversion must be properly sequenced to avoid inadvertent dissolution or IRS recognition events. A single misfiled instrument can erase years of corporate history," he noted.

As political and fiscal uncertainty mounts in high-tax jurisdictions, Cummings & Cummings Law anticipates the migration trend will intensify through 2026. The firm continues to assist corporations, LLCs, and partnerships nationwide in executing seamless, tax-efficient redomestications to Florida and Texas.

Media Contact:

Chad D. Cummings

Cummings & Cummings Law

[email protected] | (239) 682-9925

www.cummings.law

SOURCE Cummings & Cummings Law