Cummings Graduate Institute Celebrates New Doctor of Behavioral Health Graduates

PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies (CGI) is thrilled to announce the graduation of five new Doctors of Behavioral Health. Dr. Liza R. Clancy, Dr. Andreena M. Jackson, Dr. Heather Jelonek, Dr. Katarzyna Motylewicz, and Dr. William Penney successfully completed the requirements for the Doctor of Behavioral Health (DBH) program. We are honored to have worked with them during their studies and applaud them for their perseverance and tenacity as they completed their doctoral degrees amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Dr. Liza R. Clancy, DBH, MSW

Dr. Clancy's journey to the DBH program was fueled by her frustration with the fragmentation of the healthcare system. Having graduated from NYU with her MSW, Dr. Clancy worked in medical and behavioral health for a large health care system in New Jersey for many years. Now in private practice, Dr. Clancy is utilizing this new perspective to provide integrated care to those struggling with anxiety secondary to chronic and comorbid conditions and life transitions. Learn more about Dr. Clancy's culminating project in her recent interview on the Disruptors at Work: an Integrated Care podcast.

Dr. Andreena Jackson, DBH, MSSA, LSW

Dr. Andreena Jackson has worked as a Licensed Social Worker in the behavioral health field for the last 15 years in various capacities including Clinical Supervisor, Field Instructor, Site Manager, Mental Health Therapist, Volunteer Therapist, Facilitator, and Owner and Operator of Marshall Manor Adult Care Facility, a residential home for the behavioral health population. Currently Dr. Jackson serves as the CEO of Mindfitness Coaching & Consulting, LLC, a venture developed and launched during her culminating project research at CGI. Learn more about Dr. Jackson's culminating project and her post graduation plans.

Dr. Heather Jelonek, DBH

Dr. Heather Jelonek completed her Bachelor's Degree in Biology at the University of Illinois – Chicago and earned her Master Degree in Clinical Psychology at Benedictine University in Lisle Illinois. Her current role as the Director of Value Based Programs at Health Current has opened new opportunities to improve healthcare integration, improve outcomes and reduce costs from a trauma informed approach. Learn more about Dr. Jelonek's culminating project and listen to her recent interview on the Disruptors at Work: an Integrated Care podcast.

Dr. Katarzyna Motylewicz, DBH, BCBA, QBA

Dr. Katarzyna Motylewicz is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), Qualified Behavior Analyst (QBA), and a special educator. She has worked as a lead teacher, a supervisor, a clinical director, a lead ABA trainer, and a consultant at schools, early intervention agencies, and in the private sector. For an in depth overview of Dr. Motylewicz's culminating project research, view her webinar, Addressing Physical Delays and Motor Impairments in the Context of Core Symptoms of ASD: An Evidence-Based Clinician Training Protocol or watch a brief interview with Dr. Motylewicz discussing her research.

Dr. William Penney, DBH, LMFT, LCSW

Dr. Penney holds a master's degree from New York University and serves as the Clinical Director of Counseling Care Associates where he conducts counseling sessions with individuals, families and couples and supervises all staff professionals ensuring that patients receive the highest quality mental health services. For an in depth overview of Dr. Penney's culminating project research, view his webinar, No Gas Left in the Tank: Financial and Vocational Issues that Contribute to Increased Stress Levels for Fathers of Premature Infants or watch a brief interview with Dr. Penney discussing his research.

Each of the five recent DBH graduates brings a unique perspective on improving healthcare as a Doctor of Behavioral Health. CGI looks forward to seeing the improvements our graduates will make to healthcare delivery and patient care.

About Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies (CGI)

CGI is a nonprofit, DEAC accredited, online post-graduate institution of higher learning offering post-graduate education and training in the field of integrated behavioral healthcare, including the Doctor of Behavioral Health (DBH) degree, graduate certificate programs, and continuing education. CGI is focused on meeting the healthcare industry's need for a highly-skilled workforce to support an integrated approach to addressing patients' needs. To learn more visit, https://cgi.edu/.

