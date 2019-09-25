Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies Granted Membership to NC-SARA

PHOENIX, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies (CGI) , a private, nonprofit, accredited institution, is now authorized to enroll students throughout the United States, including all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. On Monday, September 9, 2019, CGI received AZ-SARA approval and was then granted membership to the National Council of State Authorization of Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA) on Monday, September 23, 2019. Participation in SARA, at both the state and national level, is a voluntary process that degree-granting, accredited, non-public institutions located in SARA member states elect to undergo as a public demonstration of educational quality.

CGI - NC SARA Cummings Graduate Institute is Accredited

The State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements, commonly known as SARA, provide a voluntary, regional approach to state oversight of postsecondary distance education. The purpose of SARA is to create standard eligibility criteria and a streamlined oversight structure to enable institutions to provide distance education across state borders. SARA's policies help protect students and provide benefits to both states and institutions carrying out distance education in multiple states. As of July 2019, 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are members of SARA.

Founded in 2015, CGI is a nonprofit, online post graduate institution offering a Doctor of Behavioral Health (DBH) degree exclusively focused on integrated healthcare. CGI is dedicated to disrupting healthcare by preparing entrepreneurial integrated care professionals through innovative and affordable quality distance education programs, grounded in the Biodyne Model, and focused on delivering human-centered care, population health improvements, and medical cost savings. CGI is focused on meeting the healthcare industry's need for a highly-skilled workforce to support an integrated approach to addressing patients' needs.

On June 21, 2019, the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) voted to grant initial accreditation to Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies following a comprehensive evaluation of the institution and its program and a determination that every standard has been met. The institution is accredited through June 2022.

"As an institution offering quality online education programs, we are honored to have been awarded membership by AZ-SARA and NC-SARA. We are thrilled to have achieved our strategic priority of authorization to enroll in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With the field of higher education continuing to evolve in response to rapid workforce changes, the need to provide accessible, affordable, high-quality, online education to residents across the United States is more apparent than ever. CGI is proud to serve our current and future students with quality educational offerings in the growing field of integrated behavioral healthcare," Dr. Cara English, DBH, CEO, Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies.

As of September 2019, CGI has graduated ten Doctors of Behavioral Health who are located across the United States practicing in a variety of capacities including healthcare leadership, private practice, and university education. To learn more about CGI and the Doctor of Behavioral Health degree program, visit: https://cummingsinstitute.com .

