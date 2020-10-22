Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies VA Education Benefits Eligible

PHOENIX, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctor of Behavioral Health program offered by Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies (CGI) is now approved for VA Educational Benefits . VA Education Benefits help Veterans, service members, and their qualified family members with educational needs and tuition support. The approval process for VA Education Benefits, including the GI Bill® program, begins with the State Approving Agency (SAA) of jurisdiction. For Cummings Graduate Institute, the SAA for the State of Arizona approved CGI's Doctor of Behavioral Health program enabling eligibility for payment of VA education benefits.

Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies

Founded in 2015, CGI is a nonprofit, accredited, online post-graduate institution of higher learning offering the Doctor of Behavioral Health (DBH) degree program exclusively focused on integrated healthcare. CGI is dedicated to disrupting healthcare by preparing entrepreneurial integrated care professionals through innovative and affordable quality distance education programs, grounded in the Biodyne Model, and focused on delivering human-centered care, population health improvements, and medical cost savings. CGI is focused on meeting the healthcare industry's need for a highly-skilled workforce to support an integrated approach to addressing patients' needs.

"We are thrilled to expand our commitment to student-veterans success in the field of behavioral healthcare." Joshua D. Watson, Ed.D., Assistant Director of Student Services, Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies.

Current and future students of Cummings Graduate Institute can explore CGI's VA Education Benefits page for more information on how to apply. As of October 2020, CGI has graduated 11 Doctors of Behavioral Health who are located across the United States practicing in a variety of capacities including healthcare leadership, private practice, and university education. To learn more about the Doctor of Behavioral Health degree program, visit cgi.edu/dbh .

Contact Information

Jackie Carro

Phone: 480-495-8924

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies