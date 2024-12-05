Cummins Extends Collaboration with Ansys to Pursue Carbon Neutrality Using Simulation

Ansys solutions enable Cummins to accelerate time-to-market and save millions while improving product sustainability, efficiency, and dependability

/ Key Highlights

Ansys and Cummins extend collaborative agreement, expanding Cummins' simulation capabilities

Cummins will continue leveraging Ansys technology to simulate and verify product designs across its broad portfolio of power solutions

The companies will collaborate to elevate Ansys' simulation capabilities and develop simulation workflows based on insights garnered from novel engineering challenges

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cummins and Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) have entered into a definitive agreement to extend their long-standing engagement. The deal follows previous success in leveraging Ansys solutions, which enabled Cummins to accelerate product development times and save millions of dollars in development costs.

Operating at the forefront of innovation, Cummins engineers face new and highly complex engineering challenges. In the next phase of the partnership, Ansys and Cummins will collaborate to enhance the base capabilities of the Ansys suite, develop new tools and simulation workflows, and further implement artificial intelligence into the product development process.

"We've long invested in capability growth with Ansys on modeling and simulation for the key technologies used across our broad portfolio of power solutions," said Jonathan Wood, chief technical officer at Cummins. "A simulation-led approach to developing each of Cummins' products is key to continue advancing our Destination Zero strategy."

Destination Zero is the company's customer-driven, multi-solution approach that includes advancing the core business and developing new, zero-emissions solutions through Accelera™ by Cummins.

"Our longstanding collaboration with Cummins embodies Ansys' mission of powering innovation that drives human advancement," said Walt Hearn, senior vice president of worldwide sales and customer excellence at Ansys. "The zero-carbon future our planet needs will not materialize on its own; it calls for innovators to engineer it incrementally, with urgency and bold thinking. We're proud to play an important role in supporting Cummins' technology goals, and the valuable insights from this two-way engagement will address new and complex challenges brought forth by sustainable engineering."

Visit Ansys during CES 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Booth #6400 to learn more about Ansys' multiphysics simulation solutions.

