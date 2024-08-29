Cummins Initiates Comprehensive Vehicle Testing at Allison Transmission's Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission, a leader in fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems, is pleased to announce that Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, has chosen Allison's Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center to conduct a series of tests on multiple trucks equipped with Cummins' powertrains.

Allison’s Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center supports a wide range of vehicle testing, including diesel, gasoline, natural gas, hydrogen and battery electric powered systems.

"We are thrilled to leverage the advanced testing capabilities of Allison's Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center to further enhance our product development efforts," said Tom Marsh, X15 Program Leader, Cummins. "The facility's ability to simulate real-world conditions in a secure and repeatable environment is invaluable as we continue to innovate and improve our powertrain technologies."

The 60,000-square-foot facility is the only one of its kind in the Midwest, designed to facilitate year-round testing in a controlled environment. The facility supports a wide range of vehicle testing, including those powered by diesel, gasoline, natural gas, hydrogen and battery electric systems. Its capabilities are essential for OEMs and suppliers who aim to reduce product development and validation timelines, ensuring that new technologies can be brought to market swiftly and efficiently.

"Allison's Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center is equipped to handle a diverse array of testing scenarios across all major propulsion types, which makes it an ideal choice for Cummins' innovative engine technologies," said Michael O'Quin, Associate Director, Allison Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center. "We are excited to support Cummins in their efforts to optimize their product development through our specialized testing capabilities."

The advanced testing facility's controlled thermal environments and dynamometer road simulations can replicate a broad range of duty cycles, offering the ability to test vehicle performance under various extreme conditions. This not only enhances the reliability of results but also reduces costs compared to on-road testing.

Discover how Allison's Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center helps leading OEMs and their suppliers get to market faster at allisontransmission.com.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

SOURCE Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.