Cummins Names Mx + Bray Leino as Global Agency of Record

BURR RIDGE, Ill., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The transatlantic partnership of The Mx Group and Bray Leino Limited (Mx + Bray Leino) beat competition from global B2B agency giants to win the pitch for Cummins' global strategy and communications agency of record. Cummins, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines, filtration and power generation products, generating over $22 billion in revenue each year.

"Mx + Bray Leino has the capabilities, agility and experience necessary to help us drive sales, elevate our brand and expand our creativity," said Carole Casto, Cummins, Vice President of Communications. "They have demonstrated they know how to work effectively with business-to-business clients and help companies like ours achieve their objectives. We are pleased to begin this partnership."

Bray Leino will manage the work across the U.K., Europe and Asia — all of which represent significant growth markets for Cummins; The Mx Group will be responsible for all North America work, with Bray Leino's media department covering all markets.

"Cummins has an incredible history, whilst being at the forefront of engineering, leading the charge in power solutions and breaking new ground in technical innovation. We're incredibly excited to work for such a respected and forward-thinking client, at a time of huge industry change," said Kate Cox, CEO of Bray Leino.



"We knew we shared Cummins' passion and industry expertise, but what's really made this appointment is the way Cummins and Mx + Bray Leino 'just clicked!' There are very exciting times ahead," said Peter Wroblewski, Principal & Co-Founder of The Mx Group.

The Cummins appointment is the latest in a series of high-profile, global wins for the super-agency collaboration of Mx + Bray Leino.

Both top-5-ranking B2B agencies within their territories, the Mx + Bray Leino transatlantic partnership was formed to provide B2B marketers with a world-class global agency option outside of the holding company model. The two partner agencies select clients they view as a great fit and form custom teams that are bound by their mutual desire to work for a common client. "Our agency teams aren't made to work together; we want to. We share ideals, great chemistry and a passion for marketing," said Cox.

The powerful partnership of Mx + Bray Leino provides clients with a combined offering of over 450 full-time employees, 75 years of B2B experience, and capabilities ranging from strategy and creative to demand generation and digital development.

"From a pure B2B marketing expertise standpoint, the strength of our two agencies combined is unmatched. Our custom client teams pull from a deep set of resources to meet a client's specific challenges. And we're seeing how much our clients prosper from our shared interest in their success," said Wroblewski.

SOURCE The Mx Group

