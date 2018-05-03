Cummins offers tips to consumers on securing their homes during Hurricane Preparedness Week

"We continue to see an increase in the number of damaging storms that hit the United States and the Caribbean every year," said Cheryl Nelson, weather and preparedness advisor for Cummins. "As we head into the short break between nor'easter season and hurricane season, people must take steps to prepare themselves, their families and their homes for the possibility of power outages that can last for days – or even weeks. Without power, conditions can quickly turn dire as food spoils, temperatures climb, and emergency services become overwhelmed. Preparing for a storm takes a few hours but can save your life."

Cummins advises consumers to begin to prepare themselves now, before the start of storm season, to ensure that they are ready for whatever comes their way. In support of Hurricane Preparedness Week and in advance of the upcoming hurricane season, the company has shared the following tips to help people kick start their storm preparations.

1. Secure your home and make sure you have a disaster kit ready to go.

A copy of all important documents in a waterproof bag. This includes driver's licenses, passports, birth certificates, social security cards, property deeds, wills, bank information, etc.

A flash drive with photographs of your home's inventory; make sure to update this regularly!

Sturdy shoes and a helmet, in case you encounter debris as you evacuate.

A paper map of your area; GPS, Internet and cell service may be down.

$100 cash in single dollar bills; ATMs and banks may be out of commission and businesses may not be able to make change.

Other important supplies like bottled water, non-perishable foods, prescription refills, extra batteries and a NOAA-weather radio.

Build a vehicle-friendly disaster kit. This should include all the items listed above as well as jumper cables, extra wiper fluid, an ice scraper for the windows, etc.

Make sure you have flood insurance. This tends to have a longer wait time than other insurances, so you'll want to make sure you're enrolled as early as possible.

Survey your property for items that may need repair. Check shutters, walkways and storage spaces. Trim or clear overgrown vegetation. Check for loose or hanging shingles and roof leaks. Clean out gutters and chimneys.

Develop a long-term power plan that covers a few weeks and includes back-up power generation. A standby generator restores power automatically, even when no one is home.

2. If you have pets, be ready with:

Enough food and water to last them a week.

A photo of you with your pet to prove ownership if they go missing. If your pet is microchipped, make sure that their information and tags are up-to-date.

A copy of your pets' vaccination records and a current rabies vaccination tag; keep these in your disaster kit.

A sturdy carrier or extra leash and collar. Know where you can take your pets if you need to evacuate.

3. If you will be responsible for an older adult or children, make sure you have:

Back-up medical necessities. This includes a back-up power source for any medical devices and at least a two-week supply of medication.

If necessary, make sure your elderly relative or young child has an ID bracelet or USB emergency ID band with important contact and medical information to wear in the event you are separated.

A mini emergency kit for school; this should be enough to get them home or to supplement classroom emergency supplies.

A favorite toy or security blanket; this can help keep an anxious child calm if there are loud noises or there is a need to evacuate.

Cummins helps consumers prepare for the worst and provides them with peace-of-mind during severe weather through its Connect™ Series line of home standby generators. Connect Series generators, which includes the new QuietConnect Series, turn on automatically when a power outage strikes to keep lights, refrigerators, heat, security systems, and sump pumps on. Patented sound technology, coupled with an advanced housing design, make Cummins among the quietest running generators available on the market today. The compact design allows for installation as close as 18 inches from the home, making them comparable to air conditioning units in size and curb appeal. The use of natural gas or propane allows for more power using less fuel and producing fewer emissions than portable generators.

Cummins standby generators must be professionally installed by an authorized Cummins dealer or a qualified electrical contractor to ensure safety and local code compliance.

For more information about Cummins standby or to download Disaster Prep Tips for any season visit https://homegenerators.cummins.com/ahead-of-the-storm or call 1-800-CUMMINS to schedule a free in-home assessment.

