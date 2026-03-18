Cumulus Adds Connected Insulation Resistance Testing to Its AI and Bluetooth Platform, Beginning with Megger Integration

The launch brings electrical insulation resistance testing into the digital system of record for the first time — eliminating manual documentation, reducing completion time by fifty percent, and giving project teams real-time visibility into one of construction's most critical quality checkpoints.

HOUSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus, the first-of-its-kind platform that modernizes legacy construction and operations processes with AI-powered work instructions and real-time data from connected tools, today announced the addition of connected insulation resistance (IR) testing to its core offering — beginning with direct integration to Megger electrical testing tools.

For decades, IR testing has been foundational to electrical quality in data center construction and commissioning. But even when the test was trusted, the trail wasn't. Field crews recorded results by hand, QA teams transcribed data manually, and project managers had little to no real-time visibility into whether critical electrical systems were actually ready for energization. At the exact moment projects need certainty, documentation introduced doubt.

Cumulus IR testing closes that gap. Test results transfer automatically from BLE-enabled Megger devices — beginning with the MIT1525/2, MIT1025/2, and MIT525/2 — directly to the Cumulus platform, capturing voltage, duration, technician, timestamp, and pass/fail status in real time, with no handwriting, no transcription, and no paperwork lag. Workflows are defined in advance and pushed to field tablets, ensuring every test follows the approved procedure. Failed tests are flagged and tracked automatically. Commissioning-ready reports generate themselves.

Early implementation shows a fifty percent reduction in process completion time, with improved accuracy, audit-readiness, and data accessibility across project teams.

"Cumulus was founded to prevent rework in mission critical construction and maintenance by replacing cumbersome paperwork with real time, worker-level data.," said Matthew Kleiman, CEO of Cumulus. "IR testing was the natural next step. Trusted tools are already in the hands of every electrician on these projects — what's been missing is a way to capture that work digitally, instantly, and without error. Now it exists."

The launch marks the beginning of a broader platform expansion to connect trusted field-testing tools directly to the systems that prove quality. Megger is the first integration partner in this initiative, with additional BLE-enabled tool integrations planned as the category matures.

"Insulation resistance testing is a foundational step in verifying electrical infrastructure before energization, but the documentation process has traditionally been manual," said Dr. Ahmed El-Rasheed, Industry Director at Megger Ltd. "Connecting test instruments directly into digital quality workflows helps ensure results are captured accurately and available to project teams in real time. Integrations like this represent an important step toward more connected commissioning practices across the industry."

"Controlling what you can control is how you prevent cascading delays and safety risk on large-scale electrical projects," said Jon Chesser, Chief Growth Officer of Cumulus. "Insulation resistance testing must be done right — not just in the field, but in the record. A failed or missed IR test discovered late can mean costly retests, energization delays, or worse. Today we're giving every project stakeholder the confidence that when commissioning comes, the documentation will be there, and it will be right."

For more information or to schedule a discovery call, visit cumulusquality.com/ir-testing.

About Cumulus

Established in 2018, Cumulus is a first-of-its-kind platform that combines AI and Bluetooth technology with a proprietary workflow engine for fast, precise, safe, and visible project completion. With more than three gigawatts of successful implementation across data center, construction, and energy projects, Cumulus customers replace manual paperwork and data entry with automated tool-to-platform data transfer, visual validation, and controlled procedures. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit cumulusquality.com.

SOURCE Cumulus