Cumulus Coffee Launches At Flagship Williams Sonoma Stores

Cold Coffee Innovator Teams Up with Iconic Retailer to Bring Cold Coffee to Homes

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Coffee, the groundbreaking cold coffee company, is excited to announce its official launch at flagship Williams Sonoma stores. This exclusive retail partnership marks a significant step in Cumulus Coffee's mission to elevate the cold coffee experience for consumers nationwide.

Cumulus Coffee Cumulus Coffee

Cumulus Coffee has created the first-ever solution for brewing premium cold brew, nitro cold brew and cold espresso at home in a matter of seconds. By combining cutting-edge technology with world-class expertise in the science and craft of coffee, Cumulus has streamlined and consolidated the cold brewing process, delivering a barista-quality beverage experience from the comfort of home.

"We are delighted to partner with Williams Sonoma, a leader in home goods and culinary excellence," said Mesh Gelman, founder and CEO of Cumulus Coffee. "This collaboration allows us to reach a community of passionate coffee lovers who appreciate the art of premium coffee at home. We can't wait for customers to experience cold coffee in a way that has never before been possible."

Cumulus Coffee will be sold at 12 flagship Williams Sonoma locations, offering the innovative machine ($695) in two signature colorways: Carbon and Cream. The Cumulus Coffee machine includes a curated selection of 12 coffee capsules, made from premium Arabica coffee from Central and South America, Africa and Asia, all roasted specifically for cold brewing. The coffee is available in fully recyclable aluminum capsules and comes in eight varieties, ranging from light, medium, dark and decaf roasts. Cumulus is also launching a 40-pack of capsules exclusively sold at Williams Sonoma for $99.

Cumulus Coffee will be available at 12 William Sonoma flagship stores in Calif., Fla., Kan., Ill., Minn., N.Y., Texas and Wash and online at Williams-Sonoma.com.

About Cumulus:

The Cumulus Coffee Company, headquartered in New York, has created the first-ever solution for brewing premium cold brew, nitro cold brew and cold espresso at home in a matter of seconds. Through the use of cutting-edge technology coupled with world-class expertise in the science and craft of coffee, Cumulus has succeeded in streamlining, shortening and consolidating the cold brewing process, and at the same time, has brought all the nuances and flavor variety of hot coffee to the cold coffee space in a way that has never been done before. For more information and to sign up for updates, visit www.cumuluscoffee.com .

Press Contact: Meredith Sidman, Krupa Consulting

914-588-0518

[email protected]

SOURCE The Cumulus Coffee Company