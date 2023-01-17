Cumulus Data Completes Key Milestones in Construction of its Flagship Zero-Carbon Susquehanna Data Center Campus

First 48-megawatt powered shell complete and available for lease, fiber in service

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Data ("Cumulus") announced today that it has completed key milestones in the construction of Phase 1 of its flagship 475-megawatt zero-carbon Susquehanna data center campus located in northeast Pennsylvania. The construction of the powered shell for its first 48-megawatt, 300,000 square foot data center is complete and available for lease, with various fiber routes in service. A video of the first Cumulus data center powered shell can be accessed here.

The 1,200-acre campus, a first of its kind in the U.S., will provide zero-carbon, low-cost, reliable energy generated by Talen Energy's Susquehanna nuclear power generation facility. The Cumulus data centers will be directly connected to the 2.5-gigawatt Susquehanna power stations, without intermediation by legacy electric transmission and distribution utilities, providing data center customers significant value and competitive advantages.

This direct-connect, on-site power generation model enables industry-leading total cost of ownership ("TCO") with the most attractive power rate in the U.S. The size and design of the Cumulus campus offer scalability, flexibility, and time-to-market advantages with build-to-suit options, coupled with strong zero-carbon ESG customer benefits.

"Our flagship Cumulus Susquehanna data center campus is positioned to welcome its first tenant and commence commercial operations this year," said CEO Alejandro "Alex" Hernandez. "We look forward to advancing our mission to solve the energy 'trilemma' which we define as the rapidly increasing consumer demand for zero-carbon, low-cost, and reliable electricity by data center customers, beginning with our first Cumulus Susquehanna data center campus."

Scott Hanna, Cumulus Chief Revenue Officer, added, "There are currently few options that fulfill all three requirements at once - at massive scale, while offering data center customers an industry-leading TCO. As a member of the iMasons Climate Accord, Talen and Cumulus will support our customers in achieving carbon neutrality by uniting together to adopt a common standard enabled by solutions such as the Cumulus carbon-free data center platform."

In addition to meeting the growing need for zero-carbon, low-cost, reliable energy to power technology applications, the Cumulus Susquehanna data center campus investment will create family-sustaining jobs, provide technology training, and offer economic benefits including tax revenue and increased consumption of local goods and services to both Pennsylvania and the surrounding community. Cumulus expects to replicate this model at other locations and provide these benefits to additional communities in which Talen Energy operates.

Additional information about the Talen-Cumulus direct-connect data center model can be accessed here.

About Cumulus Data

Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of Talen Energy, is developing an up to 475-megawatt hyperscale data center campus located in northeast Pennsylvania, with the potential to expand operations to other sites across the United States. The flagship Cumulus Susquehanna data center campus will be powered by ultra-reliable, zero-carbon, 24×7 nuclear power with industry-leading TCO for cloud data center customers in the U.S. Cumulus Data will also offer customers the ability to supplement its zero-carbon offering with 400 megawatts of new solar generation capacity which is currently under development. For more information, visit https://cumulusinfra.com/

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. Talen Energy owns and/or controls approximately 12,500 megawatts of generating capacity in wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Montana.

Through its Cumulus Growth subsidiaries, Talen Energy is developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across its expansive footprint. For more information, visit https://www.talenenergy.com/about-talen/

