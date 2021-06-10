CUMULUS MEDIA Enters Into Exclusive Sales Partnership With Adomni

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) announced today that it has executed an agreement with Adomni, a programmatic advertising platform with 460,000 out of home digital screens nationally, to be its exclusive sales partner to local businesses for the Uber OOH powered by Adomni cartop advertising network in markets where Cumulus operates radio stations. Uber OOH is the official Uber digital out-of-home national advertising network which, in partnership with Adomni, features two-sided internet-connected, video-enabled screens on the tops of Uber vehicles.

"CUMULUS MEDIA is delighted by its selection as Adomni's exclusive Uber OOH local sales partner. Not only does this product give advertisers a unique and creative new way to connect with consumers, but it is also a terrific addition to the portfolio of radio, streaming, podcasting and other digital marketing solutions we already offer local businesses to meet their marketing needs," said Dave Milner, EVP, Operations, CUMULUS MEDIA.

"We are very excited about this partnership with CUMULUS MEDIA because we believe Uber OOH gives Cumulus's local market clients a powerful, in-the-real-world complement to the radio and digital offerings Cumulus currently provides. Cumulus's reputation for the quality of their stations and sales teams makes them a great partner and a natural addition to Adomni's sales team's work calling on regional and national accounts," said Jonathan Gudai, CEO of Adomni.

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 415 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About Adomni

Adomni is a programmatic advertising platform that easily connects brands and agencies with on-the-go consumers via real-world digital screens. Advertisers can target audiences using mobile location data and launch campaigns in minutes, using one of the fastest-growing DOOH networks in the world. Currently, the Adomni platform offers access to over 60 billion monthly impressions on hundreds of thousands of digital screens across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at www.adomni.com.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for CUMULUS MEDIA, 512.633.4084, [email protected].

SOURCE Cumulus Media