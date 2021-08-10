CUMULUS MEDIA's Westwood One And The NCAA Renew Audio Media Partnership

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUMULUS MEDIA's Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S., and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) have entered into a multi-year renewal, maintaining Westwood One's place as the official network audio broadcast partner of the NCAA for many years to come. Westwood One has broadcast the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament since 1982 and every game of NCAA March Madness® on multiple platforms since 2005.

Under the terms of the deal, Westwood One retains exclusive broadcast radio, digital audio, distribution, and licensing rights for all 90 NCAA Championships, including the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments and the Final Four®s.

All live coverage is available on Westwood One affiliates and streamed online at westwoodonesports.com and on other platforms including the NCAA mobile apps.

NCAA, Final Four, Frozen Four, and March Madness are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. It is the exclusive network radio partner to the NCAA, including exclusive coverage of the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments and the Final Four; the Men's Hockey Frozen Four®, the Men's Lacrosse Championship, and the Men's and Women's College World Series®. Westwood One is also the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL. In addition, Westwood One distributes programming from the Masters Tournament and CBS Sports Radio sports talk. Join the Westwood One Sports community on social media at facebook.com/westwoodonesports and twitter.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading media, advertising, and marketing services company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 413 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the CUMULUS Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

