Cumulus Neuroscience Enters Japanese Market to Advance Novel Cognitive Biomarkers with New Customer Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi will leverage the Cumulus NeuLogiq® Platform to generate objective neurophysiological data for S-898270, a novel therapeutic agent that selectively inhibits phosphodiesterase-4D (PDE4D) to enhance the early and late stages of memory formation. The study will be conducted in Japan, representing Cumulus' expansion into the Asian biopharma market. To support this and future studies, the NeuLogiq Platform has been translated into Japanese and Cumulus has expanded their team to support local clinical trial operations in Japan.

Designed with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, NeuLogiq® is an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform that provides biopharma partners and collaborators with a suite of state-of-the-art tools to help advance the discovery and development of new therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions.

"We have been working with the team at Shionogi since late 2024 and are impressed by their thoughtful approach to integrating NeuLogiq digital endpoints into the S-898270 Phase 1 study protocol," said Brian Murphy, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Cumulus. "In July, our team presented data from CNS-101, our real-world observational study, at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2025 confirming that repeated home-based digital cognitive endpoints are more sensitive to disease progression than the ADAS-Cog 13 composite benchmark, the primary cognitive scale used in Alzheimer's clinical trials today to determine drug efficacy. We are confident that NeuLogiq endpoints will add discriminative power to the S-898270 study and are excited to enter the Japanese market in collaboration with the talented team at Shionogi."

The initial engagement between Cumulus and Shionogi was executed under a study start-up project focused on streamlining the inclusion of NeuLogiq EEG and cognitive biomarkers that are translational, multi-modal and scalable for the S-898270 Phase 1 study based on preclinical data and scientific literature. The S-898270 Phase 1 study is ongoing and enrolling healthy controls in early 2026.

Cumulus supports precision in CNS clinical trials for its industry partners by enabling remote monitoring of patients across multiple domains of brain function. To learn more, visit www.cumulusneuro.com .

About Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that affects brain function, memory, and other cognitive abilities. It is the most common cause of dementia, affecting millions of people worldwide. Symptoms usually develop slowly and worsen over time, including memory loss, confusion, difficulty with language and communication, mood swings, and changes in behavior and personality. While there is no known cure, there are currently over one hundred Alzheimer's disease clinical trials underway.

About Cumulus Neuroscience

With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing NeuLogiq®, an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform to enable better, faster decision making in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials and patient care. Designed for and with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, the platform enables decentralized trials and is already making a difference in the development of therapies for Alzheimer's Disease, depression and schizophrenia.

Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression, Cumulus combines patented technology, in-house expertise and key industry partnerships to capture large amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home – all with an EEG headset synced to a novel, tablet-based neuro-assessment platform. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics and the world's largest database of annotated, longitudinal, neurofunctional data, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is a 146-year-old global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Osaka, Japan, that is dedicated to bringing benefits to patients based on its corporate philosophy of 'supplying the best possible medicine to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve'. The company currently markets products in several therapeutic areas including anti-infectives, pain, CNS disorders, cardiovascular diseases and gastroenterology. Shionogi's research and development currently target two therapeutic areas: infectious diseases and pain/CNS disorders. For more information on Shionogi & Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.shionogi.com/global/en.

