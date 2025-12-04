Cumulus Neuroscience Presents Data at CTAD 2025 Annual Meeting

Data presented at the 18th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Annual Meeting demonstrated that at-home digital endpoints show superior sensitivity to progression in Alzheimer's Disease with potential to reduce costs and patient burden in clinical trials.

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; The Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data, today presented new analysis from its CNS-101 study at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference in San Diego, California.

Using the proprietary Cumulus NeuLogiq® Platform to gather data via repeated at-home sampling, the CNS-101 study was designed in collaboration with scientists at ten top pharmaceutical companies and conducted in collaboration with the University of Cambridge.

Cumulus presented a poster titled, "Validating a Multi-Domain Digital Endpoint Platform (NeuLogiq) for Decentralized Alzheimer's Trials: Results from the CNS-101 Study," which confirms the superior sensitivity and statistical power of its proprietary NeuLogiq Platform compared to current industry benchmarks.

The analysis confirms that repeated home-based digital cognitive endpoints are more sensitive to change than the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog 13) composite benchmark, the primary cognitive scale used in Alzheimer's clinical trials today to determine drug efficacy. Furthermore, the data suggested that NeuLogiq Platform at-home endpoints had greater separation with Alzheimer's Disease (AD) pathology (p-Tau 217) — a key blood-based biomarker for AD progression — than the benchmark endpoint ADAS-Cog 13 over the study time-course. Passive EEG markers and naturalistic language-based biomarkers collected with the platform were also found to be similarly powerful to the ADAS-Cog 13, an assessment which requires administration by a trained clinician and takes approximately 45 minutes to complete.

"These data build on the validation of our NeuLogiq Platform, providing further evidence that our brief, repeated, at-home measures deliver higher statistical power, and greater differentiation on clinical state and underlying disease pathology, than traditional clinic-based scales," said Brian Murphy, PhD, CSO and Co-Founder of Cumulus. "The implications are substantial. By leveraging the sensitivity of NeuLogiq measures, clinical development teams can get initial answers on efficacy with smaller cohorts, reducing both recruitment timelines and up-front costs. This has the potential to accelerate decision-making and bring much needed treatments to patients faster."

Importantly, the findings underscore that the burden on patients and clinicians can be reduced with home-based self-administered objective measures, while increasing the sensitivity to disease progression. This more powerful approach to measurement may detect benefits in early underpowered studies, giving confidence to advance to the next phase of clinical development. Alternatively, if these measures provide early evidence of lack of efficacy, resources can be redirected to other pipeline assets.

"High quality digital cognitive tests in the home setting, is a great step forward for trials delivery, bringing the clinical trial to the patient. CNS-101 has shown that trials can reduce reliance on centralized test centres and capture natural day-to-day variation. Getting excellent EEG at the same time makes this even more powerful," said Prof. James Rowe, Professor of Cognitive Neurology at the University of Cambridge. "These new data clearly demonstrate the value of that approach. The ability of the NeuLogiq Platform to deliver greater sensitivity and statistical power means we can run significantly leaner, faster, and more cost-effective trials. The patient-friendly digital measures make it fun and engaging for participants, which can increase adherence to study protocols. Importantly, a patient's ability to perform these measures is not affected by education level or language skills, enabling greater diversity in clinical studies."

Cumulus continues to advance the NeuLogiq Platform, providing biopharma partners and collaborators with a suite of state-of-the-art tools to help advance the discovery and development of new therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions. To learn more, visit www.cumulusneuro.com.

About Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that affects brain function, memory, and other cognitive abilities. It is the most common cause of dementia, affecting millions of people worldwide. Symptoms usually develop slowly and worsen over time, including memory loss, confusion, mood swings, changes in behavior and personality, and difficulty with language and communication. Currently, there is no known cure for Alzheimer's. Today, earlier diagnosis can enable patients to make lifestyle changes, including exercising and decreasing alcohol consumption, both of which have been shown to slow disease progression. In the future, having the ability to diagnose patients earlier may expedite enrollment in clinical studies and the identification of new treatments.

About Cumulus Neuroscience

Our mission is to generate the data and insights required to accelerate the diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world. At Cumulus Neuroscience we are advancing NeuLogiq®, an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform designed with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies. This novel platform provides the critical data and insights needed for faster, more robust and cost-effective decision-making in clinical trials and patient care. NeuLogiq enables study sponsors to capture large amounts of real-world clinical data repeatedly over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains, in the clinic and at home. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of CNS clinical trials, providing objective assessment of study inclusion and treatment outcomes.

