Cumulus Unveils New AI Tool To Instantly Digitize Work Procedures and Upskill Workers at London Build Expo

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Digital Systems, a global connected worker platform, today announced the launch Cumulus AI, a first-of-its-kind solution that empowers users to instantly transform work procedures into powerful digital workflows that guide field users through any manual work activity. Each workflow automatically incorporates quality checkpoints to allow supervisors to validate that work is done right the first time, every time.

Amid a severe skilled labor shortage, Cumulus AI enhances field productivity and upskills workers in three simple steps:

Create. Upload documents with existing work procedures and Cumulus AI will automatically transform them into digital workflows. Users can also create new procedures with simple text prompts and translate workflows into any language. Connect. Share workflows with users in the field, who can access workflows via any mobile device to guide work and ensure process adherence via quality checkpoints. Confirm. Validate work quality and progress via Cumulus AI's traceable history of all work activities. It will automatically generate comprehensive work completion reports that reveal who did the work, when they did it, and most importantly, if it was done correctly.

Translating written documents into digital workflows is often the first and most time-consuming step of a company's digitalization journey. Cumulus AI makes this process effortless. The universal applicability of Cumulus AI also allows for the unification of multidisciplinary teams under a single, intuitive platform. To showcase this groundbreaking innovation, Cumulus CEO Matthew Kleiman is attending London Build Expo to speak on a panel entitled "Emerging Technologies in Megaproject Construction."

"This is one of the first practical use cases for AI in construction and maintenance that actually improves productivity and is not just a chat bot," says Kleiman. "Our customers have never seen anything like Cumulus AI before, and they are already lining up to start using it to digitize their work procedures and automate quality assurance."

To start your 30 day free trial, visit our pricing page or download Cumulus AI from the App Store or Google Play.

About Cumulus Digital Systems

Cumulus digitalizes manual work that is mission-critical, high volume, and difficult to automate to ensure that this work is done right the first time, every time. Its software improves the quality and productivity of safety-critical workflows, and is used to configure and visualize work activities across a wide range of industries. Cumulus is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. www.cumulusds.com.

