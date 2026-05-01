Cumulus Welcomes Revolution Group's Plex Practice, Forming the Leading Dedicated Plex Partner

A combination built to last — uniting two of the most experienced Plex teams to expand reach, deepen customer experience and accelerate value for manufacturers.

TROY, Mich., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Consulting, a category-leading Plex by Rockwell Automation Smart Manufacturing System Integrator, today announced that the Plex practice of Revolution Group will join Cumulus. This combination creates the market's leading, dedicated Plex partner, significantly expanding implementation capacity and enhancing ongoing customer support across North America and beyond.

The combined team brings together decades of Plex deployment experience, deep manufacturing domain expertise and a shared commitment to long-term customer success. Together, Cumulus and Revolution Group's Plex practice will serve a broader base of manufacturers including automotive, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, high-tech electronics, industrial manufacturing, plastics and metal fabrication.

The new team's goal is to run a Plex practice with the bench, experience and cultural fit to support customers for the long run.

"This is a partnership built to last," said David Chidsey, President of Cumulus. "Revolution Group's Plex team has earned the trust of their customers the same way we have — by showing up, doing the work and delivering outcomes that hold up year after year. Bringing these two teams together means more depth, more talent and more capacity for the manufacturers who depend on Plex to run their businesses."

"Customers choose Plex because they're investing for the long term, and they deserve a partner who is committed to that journey," Chidsey said.

"Our Plex practice has always been about long-term partnerships — relationships built to last, projects that deliver, and customers we serve for years," said Pat Welsh, Plex Practice Director of Revolution Group, and now Vice President of Sales at Cumulus. "Cumulus shares that conviction. Together, we offer customers the deepest bench of Plex expertise in the market while keeping the personal, accountable approach that our customers value most."

WHAT CUSTOMERS CAN EXPECT

A single, larger team of senior Plex consultants and architects





Expanded delivery capacity with no disruption to active projects





Continuity of relationships — existing project leads and account contacts remain in place





A deeper investment in Plex enablement, training and ongoing customer success

About Cumulus Consulting

Cumulus Consulting is a leading Plex Smart Manufacturing implementation partner serving manufacturers across North America. The firm's consultants combine deep Plex expertise with hands-on operations experience to help customers achieve measurable, lasting results on the plant floor.

About Revolution Group's Plex Practice

The Plex practice of Revolution Group is a recognized Plex implementation team with a track record of long-term customer relationships and successful deployments across discrete and specialty manufacturing.

SOURCE Cumulus Consulting