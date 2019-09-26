CUNA Mutual Group Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Growing Lending Business

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced CUNA Mutual Group has selected SS&C Precision LM to streamline the origination, servicing, accounting, asset management and regulatory reporting of its commercial mortgage loan portfolio.

"SS&C has a proven track record of providing insurance companies with reliable technology solutions to handle the servicing, accounting and reporting of the most complex commercial loans," said Lisa Herfel, Director of Investment Operations and Technology for CUNA Mutual Group. "SS&C was very flexible and responsive during our evaluation process. This played a significant role in our selection of Precision LM, and we are confident we will receive the same exceptional support during implementation."

"We are pleased to add CUNA Mutual Group to our family of blue chip insurance clients. SS&C has grown its insurance client base that invest in commercial mortgages to over 35 companies, including eight new insurance clients in the last twenty-four months," said Stan Szczepanik, Vice President, SS&C Technologies. "Much of our success, and increased demand for Precision LM, can be attributed to the industry talent and technology expertise our team brings to every client engagement."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

