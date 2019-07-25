Cunard and Julien's Auctions Offer Exclusive Auction Exhibition of Sports Legends Memorabilia on Queen Mary 2 Voyage

Julien's Auctions' highly anticipated sports auction event will offer 350 pieces from a private collection, amassed over 30 years, and will take place on Thursday, November 14, at the Standard Oil Building in Beverly Hills and live online at juliensauctions.com. This multi-volume catalog set also features a signed baseball from Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, five Babe Ruth single-signed baseballs and a pair of Muhammad Ali boxing shorts from 1980 with a handwritten message from Ali.

Guests on Queen Mary 2's seven-night Transatlantic Crossing, Sept 15-22, will enjoy:

A daily, rotating exhibit with highlights from the collection

Exclusive opportunity to bid on choice items in advance of the November general auction

Q&A with Brett Hughes of Julien's Auctions and Collector Dr. Goodman Espy

"Julien's Auctions brings exclusive events to our guests onboard furthering our mission of creating lasting memories for our passengers," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "It will be a thrill for Queen Mary 2 passengers to see up close famed sports memorabilia from the greats such as Babe Ruth and Muhammad Ali."

Highlights of the auction include:

Brooklyn Dodgers Babe Ruth uniform worn by Ruth during the 1938 season (estimate: $300,000 - $500,000 )

- ) Baseball signed by Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe during their marriage (estimate: $100,000 - $200,000 )

and during their marriage (estimate: - ) Five Babe Ruth single signed baseballs, two of which are in near perfect condition (estimate: $40,000 - $60,000 )

- ) 1980 Muhammad Ali boxing shorts with handwritten message from Ali (estimate: $20,000 - $40,000 )

boxing shorts with handwritten message from Ali (estimate: - ) Charlie Gehringer jersey worn by him during the 1934 U.S. tour of Japan (estimate: $100,000 - $200,000 )

jersey worn by him during the 1934 U.S. tour of (estimate: - ) Mickey Mantle New York Yankees Jersey worn by him in a 1960 game (estimate: $60,000 - $80,000 )

- ) Lou Gehrig's 1933 Major League Baseball contract, signed by Gehrig, club President Jacob Ruppert and Yankee's General Manager E.G. Barrow (estimate: $80,000 - $120,000 )

1933 Major League Baseball contract, signed by Gehrig, club President and Yankee's General Manager (estimate: - ) Lou Gehrig signed Goudey card from 1934 (estimate: $30,000 - $60,000 )

signed Goudey card from 1934 (estimate: - ) New York Mets Manager Casey Stengel's 1962 pinstriped home coaching jersey (estimate: $40,000 - $60,000 )

1962 pinstriped home coaching jersey (estimate: - ) Hank Aaron 1974 Atlanta Braves jersey, retired by the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers (estimate: $60,000 - $80,000 )

The top item in the sale, Babe Ruth's coaching jersey, is part of the fastest growing alternate investment sector in the auction world; recently, a Babe Ruth New York Yankees road jersey sold for $5.64 million.

"These items represent the dreams and ambitions of the sportsmen who captured the hearts of millions," said Brett Hughes, Managing Director of Global Sports for Julien's Auctions. "To own any of these items will doubtless be a dream come true for the lucky buyers. For true fans, the value of each lot is beyond price and will become a family heirloom."

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

About Julien's Auctions

Julien's Auctions is the world-record breaking auction house. Collaborating with the famous and the exclusive, Julien's Auctions produces high profile auctions in the film, music, sports and art markets. Julien's Auctions has received international recognition for its unique and innovative auction events, which attract thousands of collectors, investors, fans and enthusiasts from around the world. Julien's Auctions specializes in sales of iconic artifacts and notable collections including Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, Cher, Michael Jackson, U2, Barbra Streisand, Les Paul, Neil Young, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, Hugh Hefner and many more. In 2016, Julien's Auctions received its second placement in the Guinness Book of World Records for the sale of the world's most expensive dress ever sold at auction, The Marilyn Monroe "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress which sold for $4.8 million. Julien's Auctions achieved placement in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the sale of Michael Jackson's white glove, which sold for $480,000 making it the most expensive glove ever sold at auction. Based in Los Angeles, Julien's Auctions has a global presence bringing their auctions and exhibitions to targeted destinations worldwide including London, New York, Las Vegas, Japan and China. Live auctions are presented for bidders on-site and online via live streaming video and mobile technology. For more information on Julien's Auctions, go to www.juliensauctions.com. Connect with Julien's Auctions at www.facebook.com/JuliensAuction or www.twitter.com/JuliensAuctions or www.instagram.com/juliens_auctions.

