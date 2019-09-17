Cunard Announces 2021 Voyages

Extended season in Japan, maiden calls in South Korea and Denmark, more Transatlantic Crossings

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard has announced its voyage program for the remainder of 2021, including an extended season in Japan and new voyages in Iceland, the Baltics, and North Cape. Cunard's iconic ships – Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria – will pamper travelers, offering an exquisite onboard experience as they visit remarkable cities around the globe.

Queen Victoria will offer a new 14-night itinerary in majestic Iceland, and will also sail a new nine-night Baltic itinerary with a maiden call at Aarhus, Denmark. Queen Elizabeth will spend more time in East Asia with five roundtrip Tokyo voyages, including a maiden call at Seogwipo in Jeju Island, South Korea, followed by two Southeast Asia sailings before heading to Australia. Flagship liner Queen Mary 2 will increase the number of the brand's signature Transatlantic Crossings in 2021, with short breaks in Europe, along with New England & Canada voyages.

"In 2021, Cunard will focus each ship in unique regions of the world to offer our guests more immersive experiences," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "Queen Elizabeth will offer an extended Spring season in Japan, Queen Victoria in Europe, and Queen Mary 2 will sail the unparalleled Transatlantic Crossing."

Queen Mary 2

Queen Mary 2 will continue to be the only ship to offer regularly-scheduled service between New York and London, making 23 Transatlantic Crossings from April through December in 2021, including Crossings from Hamburg, Germany and Le Havre (Paris), France. Queen Mary 2 will also sail her very popular New England & Canada voyages over the July Fourth holiday with an overnight in Boston, and in early October with overnight calls in Québec City. Other itineraries include the Norwegian Fjords, Caribbean, and short break five-night voyages in Western Europe.

Queen Mary 2 voyage highlights include:

23 seven- and eight-night Transatlantic Crossings, including those docking at Hamburg, Germany and Le Havre , France

and , Western Europe Short Breaks, which can be added to a Crossing or booked separately; are five nights in length and feature stops in Rotterdam , Zeebrugge, St. Peter Port and Cherbourg

, Zeebrugge, St. Peter Port and Cherbourg Three seven-night Norwegian Fjord voyages roundtrip from London , in July and August

, in July and August The Fourth of July six-night Independence Day cruise, roundtrip from New York , with an overnight stay in historic Boston

, with an overnight stay in historic Two seven-night New England & Canada sailings between New York and Québec City on October 1 and 8, each including an overnight stay in Québec City

sailings between and Québec City on and 8, each including an overnight stay in Québec City A fourteen-night roundtrip NYC New England & Canada voyage

voyage Two Caribbean sailings roundtrip from New York including stops at a variety of islands; of which one will be a Thanksgiving voyage, and the other voyage during Christmas and New Year's holidays

Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria will sail Northern Europe itineraries from May through November 2021, interspersed with a few Southern Europe voyages in late spring and during autumn, all of which are roundtrip out of Southampton, England. The ship will make one maiden call in Aarhus, Denmark, and will have overnight stays on various voyages in St. Petersburg, Russia; Reykjavik, Iceland; as well as Funchal and Lisbon, Portugal. Evening departures will be offered in Liverpool, England; Tromso and Narvik, Norway; and Funchal, Portugal.

Queen Victoria highlights include:

Two new 14-night itineraries in Iceland , one featuring the British Isles ports of Belfast and Liverpool , and the other visiting the Scottish ports of New Haven and Invergordon ; also calling at the Faroe Islands , Reykjavik , Inverness , and more

, one featuring the British Isles ports of and , and the other visiting the Scottish ports of New Haven and ; also calling at the , , , and more A new nine-night Baltic itinerary calling at Aarhus (a maiden call) and Bornholm, Denmark ; St. Petersburg, Russia ; Helsinki, Finland ; Kiel, Germany ; and Gothenburg, Sweden

(a maiden call) and Bornholm, ; ; ; Kiel, ; and A new twelve-night North Cape voyage calling at six Norwegian ports

A thirteen-night British Isles voyage, calling at St. Peter Port, Liverpool , Inverness , Glasgow , Belfast , and more.

, , , , and more. Four 7-night Norwegian Fjord voyages

Two 14-night Western Mediterranean sailings calling at Porto , Barcelona , Cannes , Gibraltar and more; one 19-night Central Mediterranean voyage featuring calls at Dubrovnik, Zadar and Sibenik in Croatia

, , , and more; one 19-night Central Mediterranean voyage featuring calls at Dubrovnik, Zadar and Sibenik in Two 14-night Canary Islands itineraries calling at Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Lanzarote

A four-night Western Europe cruise visiting Rotterdam and Bruges

Queen Elizabeth

In 2021, Queen Elizabeth will offer an extended season in Japan with two additional Tokyo roundtrip sailings in the spring. The first will visit Western and Southern Japan ports of Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Busan and a maiden call at Seogwipo in Jeju Island, South Korea. The second will circumnavigate Japan with calls in Aomori, Akita, Kanazawa, Nagasaki and Busan. After her June-August Alaska season (details to be released later this year), Queen Elizabeth will return to Japan for three Tokyo roundtrip voyages and then sail to Southeast Asia with overnight stays in the iconic ports of Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore. In November, the ship will sail to Australia and New Zealand.

Queen Elizabeth highlights include:



Five roundtrip Tokyo itineraries ranging from seven to nine nights in May, September and October

itineraries ranging from seven to nine nights in May, September and October Two Asia /Orient sailings, 8 and 10 nights; port calls include Nagasaki , Shanghai , Hong Kong , Hanoi , Da Nang , Singapore , and more

/Orient sailings, 8 and 10 nights; port calls include , , , , , , and more One 15-night Asia / Australia voyage from Singapore to Sydney in November with port calls at Jakarta , Bali , Brisbane , among others

/ voyage from to in November with port calls at , , , among others One 11-night Australia voyage from Sydney to Auckland, New Zealand with port calls at Melbourne , Dunedin, Bay of Islands, and more

2021 Early Booking Benefits

Guests who book launch fares by December 4, 2019 will receive exclusive benefits including:

Up to $1,000 per person Onboard Credit based on cabin category and voyage length; applies to the first two guests in a stateroom

per person Onboard Credit based on cabin category and voyage length; applies to the first two guests in a stateroom Free drinks and gratuities in Princess Grill and Queens Grill Suites

Use promo code ZEB.

World Club Member Savings

World Club Members receive a 5% past guest discount off launch fares, available for past guests only, until February 27, 2020. Use promo code PA1.

Value Fares

Cunard is offering Value Fares for the 2021 Program Launch. Value Fares feature the following:

Up to 25% off public standard fares

Reduced non-refundable and non-transferable 12.5% deposit (required within three days of reservation)

Fares are capacity controlled, subject to change, and may not be combinable with any other public, group or past guest discount. Bookings are on guarantee status, meaning that a cabin assignment will not be available at the time of booking. Guests are guaranteed the category booked or higher. Offer expires April 30, 2020; promo code is KG5.

Group Rates

Group rates are available at 5% discount off the Public Standard Fares at launch. Group rates will be combinable with Early Booking Benefits. Group space will be available on September 24, 2019.

More detailed information about the above promotions including disclaimers can be found here.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For travel advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

