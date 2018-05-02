Cunard Announces Big Balcony Event

VALENCIA, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line company Cunard today announced the Big Balcony Event, which features up to $1,400 complimentary onboard credit per stateroom and complimentary drinks and complimentary gratuities in the Princess Grill and Queens Grill suites on a range of voyages on Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.

Guests can now reserve a voyage under the Big Balcony Event until July 31, 2018.

Big Balcony Event applies to new bookings only. The offer features:

5-night Northern Europe fares from $749

fares from 7-night Transatlantic Crossing fares from $999

7-night Mediterranean fares from $1,099

13-night Caribbean fares from $1,299

fares from 10-night Alaska fares from $1,599

Luxurious Princess and Queens Grill Suites are the epitome of the Cunard experience - personal service, stylish retreats and intimate dining settings that feature world-class cuisine. Grill guests always enjoy the Grills Lounge and Grills Terrace, a private concierge, deluxe accommodations and amenities, and single-seating dining in the Princess or Queens Grill restaurant.

In Britannia Balcony and Britannia Club Balcony accommodations, guests enjoy round-the-clock White Star Service, 24-hour complimentary room service, a widescreen television, generous storage and complimentary Penhaligon's toiletries.

In 2016, Queen Mary 2 underwent a significant $132M remastering, which saw a refurbishment of all staterooms and suites and the latter's accompanying restaurants, the addition of 15 single staterooms and 30 Britannia Club Balcony staterooms, and the redesign of all Britannia Club Balcony staterooms.

In 2017, Queen Victoria received a $40M refurbishment which added 43 Britannia Club staterooms and a dedicated Britannia Club Restaurant, refreshed all staterooms and restaurants, extended the Aft Lido Sun Deck, redesigned the Winter Garden and introduced the Chart Room as Queen Victoria's newest café and lounge.

In November 2018, Queen Elizabeth will undergo a refurbishment which will see a refresh of many of the ship's soft furnishings.

To view this offer and any restrictions, please click here.

For more information about the Big Balcony Event or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For travel agents interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best World Cruise Itineraries' and 'Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2016 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

Media Assets

Cunard photography is available online at www.cunard.com/images.

Email: press@cunard.com

Password: Cunard1

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, 661-753-1035, jchase@cunard.com

Maria Andriano, MGA Media Group, 212-251-1015, maria@mgamediagroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cunard-announces-big-balcony-event-300640344.html

SOURCE Cunard Line

Related Links

http://www.cunard.com

