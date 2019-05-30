Cunard Collaborates with Renowned Milliner Stephen Jones OBE

"There is something truly unique about travelling across the Atlantic onboard Queen Mary 2 for a Transatlantic Crossing. It is an experience that never leaves you and this emotional connection that guests have for this voyage, in addition to Cunard's history, provided the perfect inspiration to create this headpiece," said Jones.

He added: "I wanted to design something that was strong and bold - yet elegant and regal, like a crown. The hat is a nod to the beauty of the sea but also the glamour of ocean travel that Cunard epitomizes. The look and feel is modern and contemporary and could be for the British Social Season. I'm particularly looking forward to seeing the hat being worn at Gold Cup Day, Royal Ascot in a few weeks time."

Jones has incorporated a variety of materials into the headpiece, mirroring the milliner's preoccupation with creating designs that appeal to fashionable women who are confident in their wardrobe choices. Among his clients are members of London society and some of the most legendary fashion houses including Dior.

Jones will headline Cunard's annual Transatlantic Fashion Week which departs New York on July 28, 2019, arriving in Southampton seven days later on August 4, 2019. The hat will be part of Jones' dazzling runway shows on board. In addition, Jones will offer guests insight on his distinguished career via a series of talks and Q&As. He will be joined during the fashion week by other celebrated names in the industry including Stuart Weitzman, Hilary Alexander OBE and Lindy Woodhead.

"The Transatlantic Crossing is our signature voyage and sailing on a Cunard liner has long been synonymous with style and glamour. Stephen Jones is one the most respected and innovative milliners of our generation; his participation in Transatlantic Fashion Week this July 2019 illustrates the distinctive experiences that are found only on Cunard," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

About Stephen Jones Millinery

Born in Cheshire, and schooled in Liverpool, Stephen Jones burst on to the London fashion scene during its explosion of street style in the late seventies. By day, he was a student at St Martins; after dark he was one of that era's uncompromising style-blazers at the legendary Blitz nightclub - always crowned with a striking hat of his own idiosyncratic design.

By 1980, Jones had opened his first millinery salon in the heart of London's Covent Garden. Those premises soon became a place of pilgrimage and patronage, as everyone from rock stars to royalty, from Boy George to Diana, Princess of Wales, identified Jones as the milliner who would help them make arresting headlines. Nearly 40 years later, Jones's era-defining edge continues to attract a celebrity clientele which includes, Rihanna, Tilda Swinton, and the Duchess of Sussex.

Now, as ever, at the forefront of fashion, his beguiling hats routinely grace the most celebrated magazine covers and enliven window displays of the world's most stylish stores. From runways to race-courses, from pop-promos to royal garden parties, millinery by Stephen

Jones adds the exclamation mark to every fashion statement.

