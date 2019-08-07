Cunard Launches Fleetwide Artist in Residence Program with Clarendon Fine Art

Sherree Valentine-Daines, an internationally acclaimed British artist, has been appointed as Cunard's inaugural Artist in Residence. Widely celebrated as the 'Face of Modern British Impressionism,' Valentine-Daines was commissioned by the organizers of The Queen's 90 th birthday celebration to produce a painting as a gift for Her Majesty.

As Artist in Residence, Valentine-Daines will offer live painting demonstrations, hold a book signing event and unveil an original painting. Onboard the artists will host a number of exclusive dinners, cocktail functions and "an audience with" session, where guests will have the opportunity to learn first-hand tips, hints and techniques.

Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America, said, "We are thrilled to launch this program with one of Britain's leading Impressionist artists, Sherree Valentine-Daines. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Sherree and witness her create her craft live on board, adding a unique and fascinating new dimension to a Cunard voyage."

Helen Swaby, CEO, Clarendon Fine Art said, "We are delighted that Sherree Valentine-Daines has been hand selected as the inaugural Artist in Residence for Cunard. As one of the foremost Impressionist artists of her generation, Sherree's artwork has long delighted her collectors in the UK and all over the world. This represents a unique opportunity for guests on board Cunard to meet Sherree, experience one of her rare live painting demonstrations and gain real life insight into her life and work."

Voyage Details:

The program will be offered on board all three Queens, launching on Queen Victoria during her September 3-6, 2019 voyage (V921). It will later be offered aboard Queen Elizabeth (Q926) from October 1-4. Sherree Valentine-Daines will be on board Queen Mary 2 (M017) from June 7-14, 2020.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

About Clarendon Fine Art

Clarendon Fine Art and Whitewall Galleries are part of the country's leading gallery group. Clarendon Fine Art has nine galleries in the UK with its flagship gallery at Dover Street Mayfair, while Whitewall has 36 galleries, including one in London's exclusive Westbourne Grove. The exclusive artistic partnership with The Cunard Group includes galleries on board the Queen Mary II, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria cruise liners. Both galleries exhibit an inspirational, high end mix that includes a wealth of original paintings, sculptures and fine art books from an outstanding array of international, award-winning artists. The group also has an exclusive partnership with Sky Arts' Landscape and Portrait Artist of the Year, with televised events held in its galleries. It represents world renowned artists including Sherree Valentine-Daines, officially voted the UK's leading modern impressionist; Christian Hook, winner of Sky Arts' Portrait Artist of the Year award; Danielle O'Connor Akiyama, Presidents 1st Choice at the Florence Biennale; Fabian Perez, the Italian Academy of Artists' Artist of the Year and Pip McGarry, BBC Wildlife Artist of the Year.

For more information about Clarendon Fine Art, please see: www.clarendonfineart.com

