Cunard Launches Multi Award-Winning West End Show Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of) at Sea

VALENCIA, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct from its triumph in the West End where it won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is premiering at sea on board Queen Anne's British Isles Festival Voyage.

The unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen's love story, brought to Cunard by acclaimed theatre producer David Pugh, will debut on Queen Anne's British Isles Festival Voyage, departing on May 24 for a two-week celebratory "lap of honor" circumnavigation of the British Isles that will also feature the official Naming Ceremony.

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) will debut on Queen Anne’s British Isles Festival Voyage

Following its highly anticipated premiere on the waves, the award-winning show will be a mainstay of Queen Anne's maiden season – headlining an eclectic mix of dazzling live performances at sea.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "We always strive to surprise and delight guests with unique and enriching experiences that can only be experienced on a Cunard ship. We are therefore excited to be teaming up with the incredible David Pugh for the at-sea premiere of Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), which is one of the most acclaimed West End productions of recent times. I truly believe we are redefining luxury entertainment at sea with Queen Anne."

Show Creator, Isobel McArthur, added: "Guests on board Queen Anne coming to see Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) can expect a theatre show that is deeply affectionate towards the iconic Jane Austen original, with a few new elements thrown in to persuade even the biggest skeptic of 'period drama' to start swooning at Mr. Darcy. Our version of the original rom-com is Pride & Prejudice, but told by the servants – with karaoke! It is a big-hearted, dynamic ensemble piece where those who normally just serve the tea are suddenly playing every part. The cast and creative team have proven themselves so skilled and hard-working in rehearsals – they can't wait to present this special iteration of the play for its very first at-sea audience."

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, Alaska and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

