Cunard Partners with Bloomingdale’s to Present Jet-Set Travel Panel as Part of “In Her Shoes” Series

"On behalf of Cunard, we are excited to partner with Bloomingdale's to bring the Jet-Set Travel panel to life," said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president, Cunard North America. "Cunard and Bloomingdale's are both iconic brands with international acclaim that have been beloved by our respective guests and customers for over 170 years, and we feel privileged to bring together our knowledge and experience for this partnership."

The panel will be hosted by Marissa Galante, Associate Fashion Director at Bloomingdale's and the panelists include:

Steve Smotrys, Director of National Accounts, Cunard North America

Jane Larkworthy, Journalist & Beauty Expert

Lila Battis, Food & Travel Editor, Travel + Leisure

Caroline Hansen, Trip Designer, Indagare

On May 17, 2018, Cunard's flagship ocean liner Queen Mary 2 returned to her U.S. homeport of New York for her 2018 Transatlantic Season, following another successful World Cruise season. This year's transatlantic season will include Cunard's Third Annual Fashion Week from September 2-9, 2018 (M833). The voyage will play host to an impressive array of leading authorities including Virginia Bates, Richard Young, Colin McDowell, Hal Rubenstein, Jeremy Langmead and Gail Sackloff.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best World Cruise Itineraries' and 'Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2016 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store and a division of Macy's, Inc. It was founded in 1872 and currently operates 38 Bloomingdale's stores and 17 Bloomingdale's, The Outlet Stores, in California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

