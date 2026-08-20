Cunard Unveils Labor Day Sale with Fares from $999, Plus Up to $300 in Onboard Credit on over 150 Voyages

Travelers can plan an unforgettable Cunard voyage to the Caribbean, Europe, South America and beyond

Guests can book Queen Anne's maiden journey through South America during Cunard's Labor Day Sale, running August 27 through September 9, 2026

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard, renowned for delivering timeless luxury at sea, is offering guests incredible savings during its Labor Day Sale, featuring fares from $999 per person and up to $300 in onboard credit per stateroom on 158 voyages across Cunard's iconic fleet.

From August 27 through September 9, 2026, Cunard's Labor Day Sale gives travelers the perfect opportunity to plan an extraordinary journey at an excellent value. The offer applies to select voyages sailing from October 2026 through December 2027, including:

Guests can book Queen Anne’s maiden journey through South America during Cunard’s Labor Day Sale, running August 27 through September 9, 2026

2026 Caribbean and European voyages and Transatlantic Crossings

2027 Canada New England, Caribbean, Europe and Mediterranean voyages; Transatlantic and Enhanced Crossings; and segments of the World Voyage.

Exploring Cunard Queens Around the World

With voyages available across all four Cunard Queens, travelers can experience Caribbean escapes from Miami, iconic Transatlantic Crossings, segments of the 2027 World Voyage and an array of European itineraries, all with the elegant, refined experience Cunard is known for.

Featured voyages include:

Queen Elizabeth's 12-night Eastern Caribbean voyage, sailing roundtrip from Miami on December 17, 2026, before the ship departs for Europe in January 2027, with balcony stateroom fares from $1,499 per person.

Queen Mary 2's seven-night eastbound Transatlantic Crossing from New York to Southampton, departing June 14, 2027 with balcony stateroom fares from $1,799 per person.

Queen Anne's 17-night World Voyage segment from Fort Lauderdale to Rio de Janeiro, departing January 22, 2027, with balcony stateroom fares from $2,899 per person.

Queen Victoria's 16-night Iceland voyage, sailing roundtrip from Southampton on August 20, 2027, with balcony stateroom fares from $4,199 per person.

Guests looking to enhance their voyage with even more inclusive experiences may also add one of Cunard's Signature Packages to their booking by contacting their travel advisor, Cruise Vacation Planner or Cunard Customer Service.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, guests can contact their travel advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

Travel Advisors interested in further information can contact their Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com, or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840.

The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton, UK and is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide. (NYSE: CCL).

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SOURCE Cunard