Cunard's Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season

Now more than ever, Queen Mary 2's Transatlantic Crossing offers travelers a unique and precious escape from day to day life. Traveling leisurely by sea between New York and England, for seven nights in the North Atlantic, passengers have the time and luxury to dive deeper into their passions and crafts, to explore creative expression, and to hone personal and professional projects that range from journal writing and sketching, to polishing screenplays, musical scores, and more.

Celebrities, writers and artists who have made the most of QM2's Transatlantic Crossings include songwriter, music producer, and actor Ed Sheeran who sailed from New York to England and wrote parts of his latest hit album "Divide;" filmmaking director and screenwriter Wes Anderson, who wrote much of his movie "Isle of Dogs;" and legend Francis Ford Coppola who boarded the liner to put the final touches on his book "The Godfather Notebook."

"Over the past year, Cunard has seen an incredible demand for our product and experience from regions around the world, with double-digit growth within the North American market," said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president of Cunard North America. "The unique opportunity to step away from day to day life and feel inspired, enriched, and revitalized is one of the reasons passenger feedback continues to be among the best in the industry."

Not only are celebrities and artists fans of Cunard, but royalty has an affinity for QM2 as well. Christened by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2004, Queen Mary 2 has hosted numerous royals on board and is excited to play an integral role in rising tourism to the UK this summer as travelers head to London to get a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding site, tour St. Mary's Hospital, where the newest prince was just born, and enjoy the excitement that a new generation of royals ushers in.

Passengers find plenty of room to unwind and feel rejuvenated as they encounter new, surprising pursuits, people, and places. Guests can choose from a multitude of fascinating activities onboard Cunard's three Queens, from wine tasting and cocktail mixology, to painting, fencing, and ballroom dancing lessons, to exploring the largest library afloat, or pondering the mysteries of the universe in the only planetarium at sea.

Cunard's Insights program offers fascinating experts from various industries on every voyage, holding workshops and Q&As throughout the trip. This year Cunard is offering extraordinary special event Crossings throughout the season including collaborations with Ancestry.com, NY Fashion Week, and International Space Week.

QM2 passengers are also thrilled at the opportunity to travel with their four-legged companions onboard the Queen Mary 2, the only ship with kennels on board for dogs and cats.

For those eager to enjoy the elusive luxury of time, Queen Mary 2 will embark on 24 Transatlantic Crossings from May through December this year. Cunard's Big Balcony Event makes a Transatlantic Crossing even more irresistible this summer with fares from $999 and up to $1,400 free onboard credit per stateroom and free drinks and free gratuities in the Princess Grill and Queens Grill suites.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard Line at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For travel agents interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best World Cruise Itineraries' and 'Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2016 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

Media Assets

Cunard photography is available online at https://cunard.assetbank-server.com.

Email: press@cunard.com

Password: Cunard1

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, 661-753-1035, jchase@cunard.com

Maria Andriano, MGA Media Group, 212-251-1015, maria@mgamediagroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cunards-queen-mary-2-kicks-off-2018-transatlantic-season-300646815.html

SOURCE Cunard

Related Links

http://www.cunard.com

