Cunard's "Three Queens" Offer Royal Wedding Celebration in Honor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 Wedding

Screening of the Royal Wedding

Royal Wedding Afternoon Tea with specially created cakes including the Union Jack Butterfly, Chocolate Crown, Victoria Wedding Cake along with traditional finger sandwiches, scones, clotted cream and jams

Celebration cocktails including the Princess Bride, The King's Steed, American Beauty, Midnight Over the Atlantic and P.S. I Love You

Commemorative dinner and keepsake menu in the main dining rooms on board (Queens Grill, Princess Grill , Britannia, Britannia Club, and Verandah)

Celebration cake, modelled after the bride and groom's, made of lemon and elderflower to be served in each of the restaurants

Champagne at dinner

Passengers on all three ships will have the opportunity to toast the happy couple from all over the world. Guests on flagship ocean liner Queen Mary 2 will be sailing on one of her signature transatlantic voyages, headed towards the UK, as they celebrate the royal wedding. Those on Queen Elizabeth will be in St. Petersburg, Russia, and Queen Victoria passengers will be in Portree, Scotland.

Cunard is no stranger to the royal family, in fact Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, attended her first Cunard event in 1938 when she was only 12 years old. Since then The Queen has launched and named four Cunard ships. Her Majesty is the only person who has been present at the launch of all three ships named Queen Elizabeth - the first in 1938, QE2 in 1967 and Queen Elizabeth in 2010.



"We are excited to celebrate the royal wedding with our guests on board all three Cunard ships," said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president, Cunard North America. "We are thrilled to honor this special moment in time, and to commemorate Cunard's longstanding special relationship with the Royal Family," he added.

On Cunard's iconic Queen Mary 2, which offers regularly-scheduled Transatlantic Crossings from New York to Southampton, England from May through December, pre- and post-voyage tours visit London with stops at Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, among other regal venues.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard Line at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For travel agents interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

