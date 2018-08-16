Cuneo Gilbert & Laduca, LLP Welcomes Four "Powerhouse" Attorneys With Distinct Backgrounds To Its Growing Civil, Commercial Litigation, Antitrust And Government Relations Practices

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, LLP (CGL) is pleased to welcome four distinct senior attorneys who will enhance the DC-based law firm's consumer protection, commercial, antitrust, government relations, labor, white collar crime and intellectual property practices. They are William "Bill" Frick; R. Michael Smith; Mark Dubester; and Christian Hudson. "These proven powerhouse attorneys are each exceptional and add new dimensions to our growing practice areas," explained Charles J. LaDuca, CGL Firm Chairman.

Bill Frick recently served as Majority Leader of the Maryland House of Delegates, winning multiple awards for leadership on environmental matters, including climate change, and was named "Consumer Champion" by the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition and "Best Local Politician" by Washingtonian Magazine. Prior to serving as Majority Leader, Bill served Montgomery County in the Maryland House for the past 10 years. Bill also practiced law with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, LLP, representing clients in high stakes class action litigation, defending companies facing government investigations, and helping clients address governmental legal and policy challenges since graduating law over 18 years ago. At CGL, Bill will concentrate primarily on government relations and opening a new commercial litigation practice that focuses on continuing to work with Maryland business, associations and individuals. He will also work on antitrust and consumer protection cases. Bill earned a J.D. at Harvard Law School and a B.A. from Northwestern University.

Mike Smith joined CGL in the summer of 2018 and recently helped it win a $113.7 million jury verdict on behalf of 13,000 Corrections Officers owed back pay by the Missouri Department of Corrections. A former United States Marine, Mike led the team that wrote a new labor and employment law code for Afghanistan, served as General Counsel for the American University of Afghanistan, represented 30 men falsely accused of terrorism who were imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay. On behalf of the National Labor Relations Board, Mike argued 20 cases in eight different federal appeals courts and prevailed in 16, among other achievements. Prior to joining CGL, Mike was Of Counsel at Dechert, LLP for six years. Mike will be working on consumer and commercial litigation at CGL, as well as taking a role in all trials CGL has in the years to come. Mike earned a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School, an L.L.M. from Georgetown University Law Center, and B.A. from Colgate University.

Mark Dubester, a former federal prosecutor, has more than 30 years experience investigating and prosecuting complex financial crimes, public corruption offenses and other white collar crime. As lead counsel, Mark has conducted more than 20 federal trials, handling the conviction of the notorious Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI) on RICO conspiracy charges, among other achievements. He has also served as Special Impeachment Counsel for the United States House of Representatives and a counsel to the House Judiciary Committee. Mark earned a J.D. from New York University School of Law and a B.A. from Tufts University.

Christian Hudson joined CGL in the summer of 2018 after practicing as a litigator at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, where he represented state and federal entities, FORTUNE 500 companies and high net worth individuals. At CGL, he works on antitrust, consumer protection and securities cases in the firm's Brooklyn office. Christian earned a J.D. from New York University School of Law and a B.A. from Yale University.

With its principal office in Washington, DC, Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, LLP represents clients nationally in a range of civil justice and legislative matters including civil and human rights, antitrust, consumer protection, product liability, complex white collar crime, securities and intellectual property.

