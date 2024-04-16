Cunniff-Dixon Foundation Recognizes National Healthcare Decisions Day Offers Free End-of-Life Care Planning Tool

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- April 16, 2024 marks National Healthcare Decisions Day to empower, inspire, and educate the public and providers about the importance of advance care planning.

The Cunniff-Dixon Foundation (CDF) is a non-profit organization promoting palliative and end-of-life care through collaboration, recognition, and education.

Cunniff-Dixon Foundation Create your end-of-life care plan with Planning My Way

As part of National Healthcare Decision Day, CDF is offering Planning My Way , a free and comprehensive advance care planning tool offering users the ability to create an end-of-life care plan while they are healthy. Planning My Way modules help users think, choose, talk about, and document their end-of-life care choices and was created through a multi-year collaboration with leading medical and ethics professionals. End-of-life care decisions are best made while we are still healthy. The Planning My Way free tool helps users document how they feel about end-of-life care so their health care providers and family members are not left to guess.

Jennifer Santini of Sykora & Santini PLLC says, "As an estate planning attorney, we often tell clients that thoughtful and thorough planning about medical care and end-of-life care is a wonderful gift a person can give to their family. Planning My Way is such an important resource for families to ensure a person's wishes are captured, understood, and most importantly honored - especially at those very difficult moments in life."

By utilizing the free tool users may:

Decide what treatment and care they want and help avoid invasive treatments they don't want;

Empower loved ones and reduce their burden by clearly communicating end-of-life care wishes;

Reduce risk of a communication conflict between family members and health care providers

