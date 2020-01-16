Cunningham & Associates Welcomes New Senior Manager, Bryan Acuto

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunningham & Associates, a tax, training, and consulting service provider in Worcester, MA, is pleased to welcome Bryan Acuto to their senior management team.

Cunningham & Associates provides cutting-edge tax, training, and consulting services to businesses in manufacturing, engineering, construction and more. Their goal is to work with customer organizations through every stage of the business cycle to help manufacturers achieve their financial goals.

"We're very much looking forward to having Mr. Acuto on the team," said Cunningham & Associates Partner, Ryan P. Foley. "We're confident that his previous experience in finance and business management will strengthen our department as a whole and help us maintain the level of service our customers rely on us to provide."

Bryan earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from Elmira College. He completed his Master's Degree in Finance from Harvard University earning the Dean's List for Academic Achievement award. His past career experience includes several years of General Management, extensive business and financial analysis, and the founding of a real estate investment company. Bryan's strengths are focusing on continuous process improvement, identifying key results needed for success, and concentrating on what matters most to an organization.

About Cunningham & Associates

Cunningham & Associates has provided cutting-edge training, consulting, and specialty tax services for over 30 years. Our managers have served as General Managers, Financial Officers, Sales Executives, Production Coordinators, and Quality Managers for successful organizations up and down the east coast. A wide variety of training programs are available on topics including Quality, Management, Sales & Marketing, Operations, and Finance. To learn more about Cunningham & Associates' services visit their website, https://www.jec-llc.com/ .

SOURCE Cunningham & Associates