Cunningham Bounds Announces Joseph McGowin as Partner

MOBILE, Ala., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunningham Bounds is pleased to announce that Joseph McGowin has been named a Partner of the firm, recognizing his trial skill, leadership, and longstanding commitment to representing individuals and families harmed by negligence and wrongful conduct.

Joseph has devoted his career to ensuring that injured clients' stories are heard—particularly in cases where well-funded defendants seek to avoid accountability. Known for his detailed preparation and willingness to take cases to a jury, he has secured significant verdicts and settlements across a wide range of complex personal injury matters. Colleagues and opponents alike recognize Joseph for his courtroom presence and his willingness to take difficult cases to verdict when justice demands it.

Joseph began his legal career representing personal injury victims in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama, where his early trial experience focused heavily on medical malpractice. He later practiced in Houston, Texas, handling cases nationwide involving maritime and offshore injuries, oilfield accidents, trucking collisions, and other complex commercial and industrial incidents.

In 2023, Joseph returned to Alabama to join Cunningham Bounds. His practice focuses on personal injury, wrongful death, products liability, medical malpractice, and maritime law. Since joining the firm, Joseph has played a key role in high-stakes litigation, earning the trust of clients and colleagues alike while contributing meaningfully to Cunningham Bounds' long tradition of trial excellence.

Joseph has achieved numerous notable results for his clients, including a $36 million settlement for a Mobile County resident injured in a motor vehicle collision, multiple medical malpractice verdicts exceeding $4 million, and consistent seven-figure recoveries in complex maritime, industrial, and wrongful death cases.

Joseph's work has earned recognition from his peers, including selection to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® (2024–2026), Super Lawyers Rising Stars in both Texas and the Mid-South, and designation as one of Mobile's "40 Under 40" in 2026. His verdicts have also been featured by TopVerdict.com among the top personal injury and motor vehicle accident verdicts nationwide.

Outside of his legal practice, Joseph enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, fishing along the Gulf Coast, and cheering on Alabama football in the fall.

Joseph's promotion reflects Cunningham Bounds' continued investment in developing the next generation of trial leaders and reinforces the firm's commitment to excellence in the courtroom.

Cunningham Bounds remains focused on and committed to fighting for plaintiffs in cases involving serious personal injury, products liability, industrial accidents, and complex civil litigation. For more information on Cunningham Bounds, visit: www.cunninghambounds.com.

The law firm of Cunningham Bounds has offices in Mobile, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia, and has represented plaintiffs for more than 65 years. Today, the firm continues its tradition of representing victims in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, industrial accidents, defective products, truck and automobile accidents, and medical malpractice. The firm also has expertise in business litigation, complex litigation, and national and state class action litigation involving defective products and consumer fraud.

