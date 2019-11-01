Cunningham Bounds, LLC Ranked by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" in 2020

MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® ranks the most qualified firms in each geographical location and practice area. This year, for the 10th Edition of "Best Law Firms," Cunningham Bounds, LLC was recognized in multiple different practice areas.

The firm received a Tier 1 ranking in Mobile for the following legal practices:

Appellate Practice

Bet-the-Company Litigation

Commercial Litigation

Litigation – Banking & Finance

Litigation – Bankruptcy

Litigation – Construction

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Cunningham Bounds, LLC was also named a Tier 2 firm for Banking and Finance Law in Mobile.

The U.S. News and World Report– Best Lawyers® has provided legal rankings for lawyers and law firms for several years and remains one of the most well-respected legal rating methods in the industry. Each firm is only eligible for consideration if one or more attorneys are currently recognized by Best Lawyers®. If that condition is met, firms are then invited to take part in a formal submission process, where they will be evaluated on professional references, responsiveness, civility, and expertise of the applicable practice area. Lastly, all qualifying firms are ranked by Tiers (either as a metropolitan area or nationally) based on survey information and additional feedback.

Cunningham Bounds, LLC has received several legal awards and recognitions since opening its doors in 1958, and the firm is exceedingly proud of this most recent accomplishment. To learn more about the firm or the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" ranking, visit cunninghambounds.com.

