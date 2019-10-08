Cunningham Bounds, LLC Secures #4 Place in National Law Journal Hall of Fame with $11.9 Billion Verdict Against ExxonMobil

MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunningham Bounds, LLC – a highly-regarded personal injury firm serving clients throughout Alabama and the Southeast – was recently honored with an inclusion on the National Law Journal Hall of Fame. The team received a #4 ranking on the Top 100 Verdicts list after winning an $11.9 billion outcome against ExxonMobil on behalf of the State of Alabama.

During the initial trial for State of Alabama v. ExxonMobil, Cunningham Bounds was able to secure an exceptional award of $3.5 billion on behalf of the state. However, the Alabama Supreme Court ultimately remanded the case, necessitating a second trial. By joining up with their colleagues at noted personal injury firm Beasley Allen, the team at Cunningham Bounds was victorious yet again, securing the landmark $11.9 billion judgment against ExxonMobil.

Through persistence, knowledge, and hard work, Cunningham Bounds has won a reputation as one of the premier law firms in Alabama. Regularly securing verdicts and settlements in the millions, the attorneys at this esteemed firm have discovered a winning formula for their client's success.

At this time, the firm would like to thank the National Law Journal for selecting their verdict to the Hall of Fame. The firm will continue to fight tirelessly on behalf of their clients, seeking justice and fair compensation after instances of negligence and fraud.

For more information about the firm or the ExxonMobil verdict, contact the Cunningham Bounds, LLC team at https://www.cunninghambounds.com.

SOURCE Cunningham Bounds, LLC

Related Links

https://www.cunninghambounds.com

