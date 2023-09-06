Cunningham Bounds Opens Atlanta, Georgia Office

MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta law firm of Moraitakis and Kushel has joined with Cunningham Bounds of Mobile, Alabama. This brings together two esteemed trial law firms with the legal talent and resources to handle the largest and most complex cases.

In 1993, Nick Moraitakis, along with his partner, Glenn Kushel, began a plaintiff's practice dedicated to the representation of individuals injured or killed as a result of others wrongful conduct. Over the past three decades, Moraitakis and Kushel consistently achieved substantial outcomes for their clients. Nick Moraitakis, a prominent figure within the Atlanta legal community, boasts a distinguished career as a trial lawyer spanning more than four decades. Similarly, Glenn Kushel has had a remarkable legal career securing many successful results for his clients, particularly in cases involving medical malpractice. Notably, Mr. Kushel has also held the position of President of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association.

Established in 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, Cunningham Bounds has cultivated a reputation as one of the nation's most accomplished plaintiff trial law firms. Cunningham Bounds brings more than 60 years of experience successfully representing clients injured by the wrongdoing of others. The firm has won over 26 billion dollars in verdicts and settlements.

Moraitakis and Kushel and Cunningham Bounds have shared a long-standing relationship. Most recently, the two firms successfully worked together on an aviation wrongful death case in Augusta, Georgia. Fueled by their shared commitment to justice, the members of both firms have opted to join forces, unifying their extensive expertise and resources. This new firm going forward will utilize the Cunningham Bounds name. Cunningham Bounds is driven by a singular purpose: to achieve the best possible result for each client by holding people and companies accountable for their wrongful actions.

"The lawyers at Cunningham Bounds were thrilled that Nick and Glenn were willing to come aboard. Our combined experience creates a powerful firm to fight for the rights of injured victims in the courtroom," said Steve Nicholas, Managing Partner at Cunningham Bounds.

Glenn Kushel will serve as managing attorney of the Atlanta office. Glenn's experience and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of the firm.

Cunningham Bounds remains focused on and committed to fighting for plaintiffs in cases involving serious personal injury, products liability, industrial accidents, and complex civil litigation. For more information, visit our website: www.cunninghambounds.com.

The law firm of Cunningham Bounds has offices in Mobile, Alabama and Atlanta, Georgia and has been representing plaintiffs for over 60 years. Today the firm continues its tradition of representing victims in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, industrial accidents, defective products, truck and automobile accidents, and medical malpractice. The firm also has expertise in business litigation, complex litigation, and national and state class action litigation involving defective products and consumer fraud.

