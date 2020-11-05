Cunningham Bounds Rated Across 9 Practice Areas in "Best Law Firms" of 2021 by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers®

MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Cunningham Bounds has been ranked across 9 practice areas in "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News — Best Lawyers®, including in Appellate Practice, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs.

Every year, U.S. News & World Report partners with Best Lawyers® to evaluate every practice with at least one lawyer honored in The Best Lawyers in America©, a list showcasing the nation's top legal professionals. Information regarding client satisfaction, peer respect, and the firm's past success in resolving cases is gathered via lawyer ballots and firm submission packets, and then fact-checked by U.S. News — Best Lawyers®.

Once all data is confirmed, each firm is assigned a score to determine whether a "Best Law Firms" ranking is warranted. Top-scoring practices are placed along three tiers by legal practice area and geographic location: Tier 1 houses the highest-scoring practices, then Tiers 2 and 3, accordingly.

For a second consecutive year, Cunningham Bounds earned the following rankings in "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News — Best Lawyers®:

Metropolitan Tier 1 in Mobile, Alabama :

Appellate Practice



Bet-the-Company Litigation



Commercial Litigation



Litigation - Banking & Finance



Litigation - Bankruptcy



Litigation - Construction



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Metropolitan Tier 2 in Mobile, Alabama :

Banking and Finance Law

Since the firm opened in 1958, many legal organizations have recognized Cunningham Bounds for their competency in advocating for injured individuals, from the National Board of Trial Advocacy and Martindale-Hubbell to the International Society of Barristers, American Board of Trial Advocates, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and more. To date, they have won millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts that have helped clients get back on their feet and led to significant changes in product and workplace safety, garnering them nationwide attention. When the stakes are high, many injured Alabama residents trust Cunningham Bounds to get the job done.

For more information about Cunningham Bounds and their legal services, visit cunninghambounds.com. If you have inquiries about U.S. News — Best Lawyers®, visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

