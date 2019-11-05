Cunningham Bounds Recognizes 14 Team Members Named to the Super Lawyers® 2019 List

MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized personal injury firm, Cunningham Bounds, is pleased to announce that 14 of the firm's practicing attorneys have been selected to the 2019 Super Lawyers® list of the top lawyers in each practice area.

Cunningham Bounds saw attorneys named to the personal injury, professional liability, aviation law, business litigation, civil litigation, construction litigation, general litigation, class action, and appellate lists. Team members included are as follows:

William E. Bonner (named to Rising Stars 2011, 2013-2019 - Business Litigation, Personal Injury: General, Class Action & Mass Tort)

(named to Rising Stars 2011, 2013-2019 - Business Litigation, Personal Injury: General, Class Action & Mass Tort) Gregory B. Breedlove (named to Super Lawyers 2008-2019 - Personal Injury: General, Professional Liability, Class Action & Mass Tort)

(named to Super Lawyers 2008-2019 - Personal Injury: General, Professional Liability, Class Action & Mass Tort) Joseph M. Brown, Jr. (named to Super Lawyers 2008-2019 - Personal Injury: Products and Medical Malpractice, Aviation & Aerospace)

(named to Super Lawyers 2008-2019 - Personal Injury: Products and Medical Malpractice, Aviation & Aerospace) Toby D. Brown (named to Super Lawyers 2010-2019 - Personal Injury: General, Products, and Medical Malpractice)

(named to Super Lawyers 2010-2019 - Personal Injury: General, Products, and Medical Malpractice) David S. Cain, Jr . (named to Rising Stars 2010-2012; Super Lawyers 2013-2019 - Personal Injury: General, Products, and Medical Malpractice)

. (named to Rising Stars 2010-2012; Super Lawyers 2013-2019 - Personal Injury: General, Products, and Medical Malpractice) Robert T. Cunningham (named to Super Lawyers 2008-2019 - Personal Injury: General, Business Litigation, General Litigation)

(named to Super Lawyers 2008-2019 - Personal Injury: General, Business Litigation, General Litigation) J. Brian Duncan, Jr . (named to Rising Stars 2011-2012, 2014-2019 - Medical Malpractice, Personal Injury: General, Products)

. (named to Rising Stars 2011-2012, 2014-2019 - Medical Malpractice, Personal Injury: General, Products) George W. Finkbohner, III (named to Super Lawyers 2009-2019 - Personal Injury: General and Products, Civil Litigation)

(named to Super Lawyers 2009-2019 - Personal Injury: General and Products, Civil Litigation) Aaron N. Maples (named to Rising Stars 2019 - Civil Litigation)

(named to Rising Stars 2019 - Civil Litigation) Robert L. Mitchell (named to Rising Stars 2012-2019 - Personal Injury: General and Products)

(named to Rising Stars 2012-2019 - Personal Injury: General and Products) Steven L. Nicholas (named to Super Lawyers 2008-2019 - Business Litigation, Class Action & Mass Tort, Construction Litigation)

(named to Super Lawyers 2008-2019 - Business Litigation, Class Action & Mass Tort, Construction Litigation) Stephen C. Olen (named to Super Lawyers 2008-2019 - Business Litigation, Class Action & Mass Tort)

(named to Super Lawyers 2008-2019 - Business Litigation, Class Action & Mass Tort) Lucy E. Tufts (named to Super Lawyers 2013-2019, Personal Injury: General, Products, and Medical Malpractice)

(named to Super Lawyers 2013-2019, Personal Injury: General, Products, and Medical Malpractice) David G. Wirtes, Jr. (named to Super Lawyers 2012-2019 – Appellate Law, Personal Injury: General)

Aside from courtroom success, which Cunningham Bounds has in spades, the Super Lawyers® process considers professionalism, community involvement, attorney certifications, and other criteria to help define lawyers whose contributions stretch beyond the courtroom. Cunningham Bounds prides itself on building these aspects into its culture: It has twice been named one of the top ten personal injury firms in America, and many firm members contribute to law journals or speak at legal conferences and educational seminars.

The Super Lawyers® selection process includes three steps:

Attorney nomination, made by a peer who works at another firm Independent research, conducted by a team employed by Super Lawyers® Peer evaluation, provided by top-performing lawyers in the same practice area

This latest recognition only spurs the team to work harder so they can exceed client reputations. With billions won in settlements and court judgments, Cunningham Bounds upholds a standard of thorough investigation, shrewd strategy, and compassionate advocacy that has helped them succeed on behalf of many clients.

Cunningham Bounds has been helping Alabamans for more than six decades. The team takes civil cases with a focus on personal injury litigation. Past clients include the State of Alabama, beneficiaries at Singing River Health System, Alabama's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Dirt, Inc. Home to many highly regarded and credentialed attorneys, Cunningham Bounds prides itself on providing a high standard of service every day. They can be found online at www.cunninghambounds.com.

