cunoFS and Storj Enable Creative Professionals to Collaborate on Cloud-Based Content from Anywhere

Storj further strengthens support for AI and video content

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storj and cunoFS today announce joint efforts to advance and simplify AI and video workflows through the cunoFS file access technology and Storj's distributed cloud object storage. cunoFS gives highly responsive and POSIX compliant file system access to content stored on cloud based or on-prem object storage platforms, without changing the format of the data.

cunoFS is a product of PetaGene, a software company founded in 2016 whose award-winning transparent compression and encryption products are used by Pharma, Healthcare and Life Sciences customers. PetaGene extended its transparent user-mode virtualization read-back technology to give high-throughput virtual file access to data in S3 and other types of object storage, and spun out this cloud access capability as cunoFS for Media & Entertainment, Pharma, the Financial Sector, and HPC/SC.

As a result of this collaboration, creative professionals can access their content in an instant while knowing that content is protected in a non-proprietary format on the resilient, scalable and cost effective Storj object storage platform.

Vaughan Wittorff, Co-Founder and CCO of PetaGene (creator of cunoFS) said, "Thanks to our work with Storj, more customers in sports and news broadcasting, post production, VFX studios and ad agencies can get up and running faster with a drag and drop, plug and play approach to accessing the impressive benefits of Storj's distributed cloud object storage network that can be used all over the world."

Colby Winegar, CRO of Storj said, "Our partnership brings the value of Storj to more users that can set up their projects even faster. cunoFS requires no additional configuration and doesn't have a proprietary format that locks-in users like other file management systems. This democratizes data service, giving users more freedom, flexibility and speed."

Storj conducted extensive testing of several filesystems, and found cunoFS delivered the best overall performance. Unlike many alternatives, cunoFS did not require significant tuning based on data attributes and environmental variables. This means joint customers can advance their strategic goals faster and access more advanced tools like the cunoFS Machine Learning Accelerator (cunoFS MLA), a software library that accelerates existing machine learning models by advanced leveraging of our data retrieval and storage technology.

File system mount solutions are extremely common with media and entertainment use cases and significant time can be spent setting up these file transfer mounts. This collaboration with cunoFS provides a simple high-performance file manager solution that allows customers to get their data into object storage in record time, and instantly use that content in fast turn-around workflows. Speed to market is a major competitive advantage, so this partnership delivers a game-changing impact for organizations on the forefront of innovation involving AI or machine learning and video content.

About Storj

Storj is redefining the cloud to advance the future of data—sustainably and economically. Storj leverages the vast global supply of underutilized resources to deliver services with better security, durability and performance. Experience up to 90% lower costs and carbon reduction with Storj.



Follow Storj on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About cunoFS

c unoFS is a product of PetaGene, a software company founded in 2016 whose award-winning transparent compression and encryption products are widely used by Pharma, Healthcare and Life Sciences customers. PetaGene extended its transparent user-mode virtualization read-back technology to give high-throughput virtual file access to data in S3 and other types of object storage, and spun out this cloud access capability as cunoFS for customers in Media & Entertainment, Pharma, the Financial Sector, and HPC/SC. cunoFS is capable of ultra-high throughput, adapts to different kinds of workloads and caching requirements, and is fully POSIX-compatible but without the need for any modifications to the objects in the object storage.

Press Contact:

Jackie Lucas

Vice President, Global Communications

[email protected]

978-255-1159

SOURCE Storj