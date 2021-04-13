CUNY Expands Computer Science Education to Bolster New York's Inclusive Economic Recovery

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CodePath , the nonprofit working to transform computer science education for underrepresented students, has today announced expanded computer science course offerings at four CUNY campuses: Queens College, Hunter College, College of Staten Island, and City College of New York. As part of this initiative, CodePath will also train a group of volunteers on how to virtually facilitate computer science courses to over 300 students at Minority Serving Institutions, such as CUNY.

"Knowing that New York City's unemployment rate is nearly double the national average, we must double down on education that will equip every student with the future-ready skills that employers need," said Angie Kamath, Dean of Continuing Education and Workforce Programs at CUNY. "CUNY is thrilled to deepen its partnership with CodePath, which has a proven track record of helping young underserved students secure steady jobs inside the most innovative companies."

CUNY and CodePath's partnership first began in 2016 with one computer science course at City College of New York. Today, CodePath's footprint has increased to four campuses and eight different courses, including its cybersecurity course, which is highly popular with an average class size of 43 City College students per semester. More than 100 students who have completed CodePath courses through CUNY have secured jobs at companies like JPMorgan Chase, Amazon, Google, and more.

"CodePath is uniquely positioned to help New York get back to work by giving diverse talent best-in-class computer science education, and then pairing them with local employers," said Michael Ellison, CEO of CodePath.org. "We are deeply grateful for CUNY's commitment to ensuring that all students have the tools to access and thrive in a post-Covid workplace."

CodePath.org runs free computer science courses and career services in partnership with top technology firms like Cognizant, Microsoft, Bloomberg, and Verizon. CodePath has offered its courses—spanning topics like introductory software engineering, mobile app development, and cybersecurity—to students from 200 colleges. In addition to personalized training, all courses include access to career preparation services, networking opportunities, and industry mentors.

About CodePath.org

CodePath transforms computer science education for underrepresented minorities and students from low income backgrounds at over 200 colleges and universities. We offer free, supplemental courses in cybersecurity, mobile app development and technical interview preparation, as well as career services to create successful pathways for students to achieve technical excellence. To date, CodePath has served over 7,000+ students, of which 51% represent underserved communities. By working closely with partners like Andreessen Horowitz, Cognizant, Facebook, Microsoft, and Walmart, CodePath is systematically changing CS programs to increase diversity in tech. CodePath is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. To learn more, visit www.codepath.org

