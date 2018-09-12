CUNY's New SUM Website Shows Why Research Matters

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The City University of New York (CUNY) on Wednesday launches a new website called SUM showcasing research, innovation, and creativity from every one of CUNY's 25 schools.

The site, https://sum.cuny.edu/, features work by faculty and students ranging from the arts to scientific studies to books on everything from pop culture to history.

CUNY is known as one of the greatest engines of social mobility in the world. The new SUM site is designed to enhance CUNY's reputation as a leading research institution as well. CUNY faculty and alumni include Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winners, and its schools include New York City's only R1 research institution, one of just 115 R1 schools along with Stanford, MIT, and the Ivies.

"CUNY has a reputation for diversity, affordability, and inclusiveness, but we are also one of the nation's top research institutions," said Vita Rabinowitz, CUNY's interim chancellor. "By highlighting scholarship and expertise from every corner of our university, the new SUM website underscores CUNY's commitment to academic excellence."

SUM is not an acronym. In Latin, it means "I am." In English, it means "the total."

The new SUM site summarizes CUNY research with short news articles in reader-friendly language. It also provides a forum for scholars from every CUNY campus around New York's five boroughs. In addition to the website, SUM stories are promoted on a Twitter feed, @sum_research, and on SUM's Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

Academic research is sometimes perceived as esoteric. In contrast, SUM underscores CUNY's commitment to research that connects to the real world and changes lives.

SUM stories are indexed in three categories: STEM, society, and the arts.

STEM research featured on SUM includes the science behind morning weather reports; how brain activity may predict risk for addiction; and a wearable cane that helps blind toddlers navigate the world.

CUNY faculty books explored on SUM include "The End of Policing," about the need to change the role of police in the U.S.; "My Life as a Spy," about Romania labeling the author as a spy; "The Mind Behind the Games," interviews with developers of popular video games; and "Brooklyn Tides," about Brooklyn's emergence as a global brand.

SUM's coverage of CUNY faculty achievements in the arts ranges from an opera about the Little Rock Nine to the Smithsonian's acquisition of a sculpture, "Memorial to a Marriage," that celebrates gay marriage.

SUM is curated at The Graduate Center, CUNY.

A SUM monthly newsletter is expected to launch in early October.

Media Contacts: Tanya Domi, 212-827-7283, tdomi@gc.cuny.edu; Shawn Rhea, 212-817-7180, srhea@gc.cuny.edu

SOURCE The City University of New York

