Cupbop Celebrates International Expansion, Announcing Entrance into The United Arab Emirates for the First Time

Emerging Korean BBQ fast-casual brand continues rapid growth, announcing development deal to bring 10 locations to the Emirates

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cupbop, the nation's first fast-casual Korean Barbeque in a cup concept, is thrilled to announce their entrance into the United Arab Emirates for the first time. The brand has signed a development deal with RMAL Hospitality who will be spear-heading Cupbop's entrance into the country. With 57 locations open in the U.S. and over 200 locations in Indonesia, Cupbop is thrilled to continue their international expansion efforts, and is looking forward to introducing the Middle East to their delicious twist on Korean cuisine.

Cupbop and UAE Partners

RMAL Hospitality, a restaurant and hotel development business, boasts a portfolio of international restaurant chains like Wagamama, Trader Vic's, Allo Beirut, and Marco Pierre White. The group is led by CEO Elias Madbak, a dynamic force in the restaurant franchise industry. With a proven track record of crafting successful strategies, Madbak has orchestrated at least one impactful franchise launch annually for over a decade, and excels in devising and executing winning operational strategies that culminate in regionally acclaimed location launches. Eager to find the right fit for the next business venture, RMAL Hospitality was drawn to Cupbop's delicious and customizable Korean cuisine, as well as their impressive business model and proven track record in international success. They now plan to bring 10 Cupbop locations to the Emirates, with the goal to open in 1H of 2025.

"At RMAL Hospitality, we are constantly on the hunt for groundbreaking ideas and innovative concepts that have the power to cut through the noise and deliver something remarkable to the market," said Madbak. "The phenomenal success and rapid growth of Cupbop in diverse markets are testaments to their extraordinary appeal. We are thrilled to partner with them to bring their unique and vibrant cuisine to the Emirates."

Founded in 2013 by Junghun Song, the concept of Cupbop originally began as a food truck in Salt Lake City. The brand quickly captured the attention of locals and tourists. The fast-casual Korean establishment is committed to providing quality cuisine while showcasing Korean flavors and culture. Serving up tasty noodles, the brand offers a unique take on Korean BBQ classics that puts an emphasis on fresh, quality ingredients. Ensuring that everyone can enjoy the Cupbop experience, the brand caters to a variety of dietary needs, providing delicious gluten-free and vegetarian options.

"We are thrilled to bring Cupbop to the Emirates as the next step in our expansion journey," said Dok Kwon, Chief Operating Officer of Cupbop. "Our mission is to share Korean culture and cuisine with as many communities as possible. We have seen incredible reception from both our U.S. and Indonesian locations, and look forward to building a strong presence in the UAE."

For more information on Cupbop, visit https://www.cupbop.com/.

About Cupbop

As the nation's first quick-service Korean Barbeque in a cup brand, Cupbop is committed to providing quality Korean cuisine. The brand has seen success both internationally and nationally with over 200 locations in Indonesia and 57 locations open throughout the states of Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Oklahoma. Originally founded as a food truck in 2013, the brand has stayed true to its roots with small storefronts and simple operational procedures, offering a streamlined business model. Cupbop is dedicated to highlighting Korean culture and has reimagined the Korean barbeque experience with their unique menu items. For more information, visit https://www.cupbop.com/.

