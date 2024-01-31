CUPCAKE VINEYARDS AND NETFLIX’S “LOVE IS BLIND” ANNOUNCE CUPCAKE VINEYARDS “LOVE IS WINE” CHARDONNAY

The Limited Edition Bottle Launches February 1st in Anticipation of Season Six of the Hit Unscripted Franchise

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cupcake Vineyards and Netflix announce the launch of Cupcake Vineyards "Love Is Wine" Chardonnay ahead of the Season Six premiere of hit reality dating series, "Love Is Blind" on February 14th. Available in stores and online starting February 1st, the limited-edition bottles are inspired by the unmistakable golden goblets featured on the show. Cupcake Vineyards and "Love is Blind" are the perfect pairing for this unique collaboration, as Cupcake Vineyards is the #1 premium wine brand* by volume and "Love Is Blind" is one of the most popular unscripted series.

"Cupcake is all about creating moments of real connection with friends and loved ones over a glass of wine, so this felt like the perfect collaboration for us," said Helen Kurtz, CMO for Cupcake Vineyards. "We are beyond excited to enhance the experience of enjoying the show by pairing our delicious Chardonnay with one of our favorite TV shows."

Consistently ranked in Netflix's global Top 10, "Love Is Blind" follows singles who meet and date while in individual pods, becoming engaged before ever meeting face-to-face and following their journey in the real world and potentially to the altar. For five seasons of breakups, makeups, and "I do's," "Love Is Blind" fans have been asked the iconic question at the start of every season by hosts Nick & Vanessa Lachey: "Is love truly blind?" Building on this question, the series and Cupcake Vineyards are collaborating to ask a new question: "Is love truly…wine?"

In the campaign, "Love Is Blind" alumni cast members return to the "pods" to announce the launch of Love Is Wine. Fan favorites Micah Lussier (S4), Taylor Rue (S5), Bartise Bowden (S3), and Marshall Glaze (S4) are featured in the campaign, where viewers see them confess their romantic feelings to a mystery love-interest in the other Pod, leading viewers to speculate what the alumni are doing back and who they are talking to. In a fun twist, the campaign reveals the 'mystery paramour' the alumni cast members have been falling for is the Cupcake Vineyards "Love Is Wine" Chardonnay. If you listen closely, the clues were there all along in the campaign videos, as the 'confessions of love' are filled with wine puns! The campaign also features appearances by additional alumni cast members Johnie Maraist (S5), Andrew Liu (S3), Chris Fox (S5), Zanab Jaffrey (S3), and Izzy Zapata (S5).

Through this collaboration, consumers will be able to scan the QR code under the cap of Love is Wine Chardonnay, Cupcake Vineyards, and Cupcake LightHearted still wines and enter the "Love is Wine" "Golden Goblet Sweepstakes" for their chance to win a golden goblet daily and a grand prize trip to a romantic resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico that has been featured on "Love Is Blind".

The notes of creamy butter, apricot, apple, and a touch of vanilla perfectly complement the high-end, glossy-finished Cupcake Vineyards "Love Is Wine" bottle. Cupcake Vineyards Love Is Wine Chardonnay will be available starting February 1st through the end of April on cupcakevineyards.com and at select retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons, for an SRP of $16.99. For press inquiries please contact John Filizzola at: [email protected] .

*(IRI TOTAL US - MULTI OUTLET + CONV, 9L VOL SALES, L52 W/E 07/02/2023 )

About Cupcake

Launched in 2008, Cupcake Vineyards is the #1 premium wine brand* by volume ($8-$11) in the US. Cupcake's winemaker, Jessica Tomei, and her team travel the world to ensure the most desirable grapes are being used in Cupcake wines, always seeing the glass as full of possibilities, and striving to make wines worth celebrating. The portfolio now includes varietals from California's Monterey County and Central Coast and other world-renowned wine-producing regions, including Veneto and Asti, Italy,and Marlborough, New Zealand. For more information about Cupcake Vineyards, visit www.cupcakevineyards.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @CupcakeVineyards.

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with over 260 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

About Love Is Blind

Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter — or if love really is blind. Season six premieres on Valentine's Day, February 14th on Netflix.

