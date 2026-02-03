CUPID'S "SENIOR" SQUAD ON DUTY TO ANSWER RELATIONSHIP AND DATING QUESTIONS THIS VALENTINE'S DAY

RIVERDALE, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for relationship advice you can trust this Valentine's Day? Forget the dating apps and relationship experts – the Cupid Senior Squad is officially on duty.

Lita, a RiverSpring Living resident and member of the Cupid Senior Squad, who was married for over 30 years, provides invaluable advice on love and romance.

From February 1-February 14, a team of seniors from RiverSpring Living, a senior living community in Riverdale, New York, who have been happily married for 50, 60, and even 70 years will be standing by to answer your dating and relationship questions with honesty, humor, and hard-earned wisdom. Whether you're navigating a new romance, celebrating decades together, or wondering how to keep the spark alive, the Cupid Senior Squad has seen it all – and lived to tell the love stories.

To reach Cupid's Senior Squad, email questions via email to [email protected] and a member of the Squad will respond with their best advice. No algorithms. No trends. Just real guidance from people who have built lasting love through life's ups, downs, and everything in between.

The Cupid Senior Squad proves that romance doesn't have an expiration date and that some of the best love lessons come from those who've made love last a lifetime. They've weathered change, raised families, faced challenges, and still chose each other to share their lives together.

Please note: Advice provided by the Cupid Senior Squad is offered purely for enjoyment and should not be considered professional relationship, medical, legal, or mental health advice.

SOURCE RiverSpring Living