Cupron's ®Antimicrobial Technology Platform, Cupron Sinerji™, Extends Performance Advantages Beyond Copper to Include Silver and Zinc-based Formulations

News provided by

Cupron Performance Additives

24 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

RICHMOND, Va., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative antimicrobial solutions provider Cupron®, doing business as Cupron Performance Additives, announces expanded functionality for its recently introduced antimicrobial platform technology Cupron Sinerji.  Initially engineered as a copper-based formulation, Cupron® has now extended Cupron Sinerji's  performance, cost, and color advantage to all metal ion chemistries commonly used for antimicrobial purposes.  Specifically, Cupron's new platform technology delivers improved antimicrobial performance across commoditized antimicrobial metal ion types – copper, silver and zinc.

Cupron Sinerji incorporates adjuvants into the metal ion-based formulations, resulting in a custom, flexible technology engineered to harness synergistic effects to meet a wide range of product protection and antimicrobial performance objectives – from US EPA Treated Article Exemptions to unique and differentiated Public Health Claims.  FDA-regulated products may also incorporate customized Cupron Sinerji formulations.

Utilizing adjuvants, the technology delivers heightened efficacy against various organisms, including mold and mildew, improves color performance and increases manufacturing yields. It offers an efficient and adaptable solution for numerous markets and applications, demonstrating its versatility and innovative potential across all polymers and organisms.

"Expensive silver additives cause many brands to limit the amount used during manufacturing, diminishing the antimicrobial potency of the final products," said Chris Andrews, CEO of Cupron Performance Additives.

Cupron Sinerji also imparts several non-cost benefits to a range of metal ion offerings: color flexibility, color stability, production efficiency and an improved sustainability profile across a range of substrates. With Cupron Sinerji, our partners will re-evaluate the economics and applications associated with microbial control and management. We are pleased to be the reason the market will expect more from antimicrobial additives." 

About Cupron Performance Additives

Cupron Performance Additives is a metal ion based antimicrobial solutions company offering proprietary specialty chemical formulations that provide superior performance, cost, sustainability and aesthetic characteristics to our customers' finished products. 

Market partners of Cupron Performance Additives have products in market utilizing claims ranging from US EPA Treated Article Exemptions to unique Public Health Claims.  Medical device partners licensing Cupron technology have achieved FDA, CE and AMAR medical regulated marketing approvals for Cupron Enhanced products. 

Contact us at [email protected] to discuss ways our technology can add powerful and cost-effective antimicrobial functionality to your products.  To learn more, please visit www.cupron.com.

Jason Ellis
Chief Commercial Officer
Cupron Performance Additives
[email protected]
(804) 322-3794 

SOURCE Cupron Performance Additives

Also from this source

Cupron® Introduces Revolutionary, Cost-effective Antimicrobial Technology: Cupron Sinerji™

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.